Brooklinen Introduces Marlow, A New Brand Offering One Best-In-Class Pillow

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooklinen, the direct-to-consumer (DTC) home essentials company specializing in all things comfort, today announced the launch of Marlow, a new brand with one expertly designed pillow that provides optimal conditions for most sleep styles. Inspired by years of data and customer feedback surrounding their struggles to find the perfect pillow, Brooklinen created the brand to help consumers navigate the pillow-buying journey using their successful DTC business model as the framework.

"We are thrilled to help customers find their best rest with the launch of Marlow," said Rich Fulop, CEO and co-founder of Brooklinen, and the creator of Marlow. "Seven years ago we permanently transformed the home space when we introduced our sheets to the market through a direct-to-consumer offering, and we look forward to getting back to our roots and extending the same customer-focused brand DNA to the world of pillows."

The team at Brooklinen created Marlow after years of talking to thousands of customers about their concerns, conducting research and crafting dozens of samples to reach their final design. The pillow provides the best experience for the majority of sleepers through its easy adjustability, cooling temperature and supportive construction: A unique zipper detail allows the user to automatically adjust their firmness levels without manually adding or removing fill, creating a denser, more supportive pillow when zipped and softer, fluffier feel when unzipped; while the cooling-infused memory foam, breathable mesh and 100% cotton shell ensure the pillow stays cool throughout the night.

Marlow offers a 2-year warranty, 365-day returns and comes in two sizes: the Standard offering for $65 and the King offering for $85. Customers can bundle their pillows for a lower price, saving 25% on two to three pillows and 40% on four or more. One percent of all sales will go towards charitable organizations – the brand's first charitable partner is the Sadie Nash Leadership project, whose goal is to "strengthen, empower, and equip young women and gender-expansive youth of color as agents for change in their lives and in the world."

The Marlow pillow will be sold online at MarlowPillow.com, with availability at a later date on Brooklinen's website, Amazon and in Brooklinen's retail locations.

About Marlow

Launched in 2021, Marlow simplifies the confusing pillow market with one straightforward, high quality, best-in-class pillow. With the help of Brooklinen's years of research, trials, and learnings, Marlow created a pillow that resolves the most common sleep complaints. A perfect balance of comfort (ultra-soft polyester fabric) and support (aerated memory foam), means every sleeper can find their best rest. To learn more about Marlow, visit MarlowPillow.com.

About Brooklinen

Launched in 2014, Brooklinen has established itself as the leading e-commerce disrupter of the overpriced and overcomplicated bedding industry, offering global customers a curated collection of stylish, luxury-grade linens at an accessible price-point. Based in Brooklyn, New York, the brand was founded on the philosophy that people deserve simple, beautiful home essentials without the luxury markup. By cutting out the middleman, Brooklinen manufactures responsibly and efficiently to offer exquisite design and exceptional savings, bringing effortless, affordable luxury to any home. Expanding beyond the bedroom in 2018, Brooklinen has introduced bath goods, loungewear and accessories to bring its signature soft goods experience into more rooms throughout the home and beyond. To learn more about Brooklinen, visit Brooklinen.com.

