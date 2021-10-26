Cboe to Distribute Real-Time Data via AWS with Cboe Global Cloud

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announced the company is using Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to power Cboe Global Cloud – a new real-time, cloud-based market data streaming service that aims to optimize the efficiency and delivery of Cboe's data services for market participants globally, beginning November 1, 2021.

Cboe Global Cloud is designed to mitigate industry pain points common with traditional methods of market data access, which typically require physical connectivity to multiple separate and distinct platforms. The new service aims to reduce those inefficiencies by enabling customers to directly access real-time Cboe data through AWS Cloud from multiple locations around the world with as little as an internet connection. In addition, the service will bring Cboe's wide array of data products together onto a unified platform, providing customers a simple and efficient way to receive a variety of real-time data via a single access point.

"We are excited to collaborate with Amazon Web Services to expand connectivity and real-time data delivery options for our customers," said Catherine Clay, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Data and Access Solutions at Cboe Global Markets. "We believe Cboe Global Cloud will provide an efficient, agile way for market participants globally to directly access the real-time data that they need to power their applications and better inform their risk management and trading decisions. We look forward to delivering significant value to our customers through this new service."

With the launch of the new service, Cboe will further execute on its strategy to grow its global data and analytics business through diversifying its products, services and technology offerings on a global scale. Significantly, Cboe Global Cloud is expected to help further extend Cboe's data to new users and geographies – an important step towards broadening investor access globally to Cboe's proprietary content, market data and access solutions.

Cboe Global Cloud will initially provide access to Cboe U.S. Equities Exchange data, Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) data and Cboe Streaming Market Indices (CSMI) data. The data will be made available through AWS in three key regions to start: U.S., UK and Hong Kong. Following the November launch, Cboe plans to introduce additional content, market data, and analytics across asset classes – including Equities, Options, Futures, FX and Indices – based on customer demand.

Cboe expects to eventually bring together pan-European, Canadian, Japanese, and Australian equities market data via Cboe Global Cloud to provide unparalleled access and coverage to global equities across 22 countries, as well as further expand data distribution into other geographies. Cboe Global Cloud delivers data via Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka (Amazon MSK), making it easier for customers to subscribe to Kafka topics from anywhere.

"AWS is pleased to collaborate with Cboe to further enhance its distribution capabilities and meet its clients' needs," said Scott Mullins, Managing Director of Financial Services at Amazon Web Services, Inc. "As Cboe continues to grow its data and analytics business and build out a differentiated global market data offering, we look forward to providing them with world-class secure, reliable and flexible cloud services to power data delivery and serve their growing global client base."

Cboe market data offered through Cboe Global Cloud is designed to be delivered with tick-by-tick level granularity, built-in redundancy and global availability. Cboe Global Cloud does not require any cloud account or presence, as customers can be running on-premises systems in a local data center or within another infrastructure provider's environment. To learn more about Cboe Global Cloud, visit Cboe's website.



