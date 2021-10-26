Datadog Introduces Online Archives for Log Management to Support Historical Investigation and Analysis

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Datadog , Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, announced today the release of Online Archives, an always-on log warehousing solution that provides 15 months or more of extremely cost-effective storage and live query capabilities.

(PRNewsfoto/Datadog, Inc.)

Security, compliance and engineering teams often require access to data over an extended period of time. For example, it can take weeks, if not months, for a security breach to be detected. Legal compliance reviews and audit processes may require log information stretching back more than a year, and engineering teams conducting post-mortem analysis or troubleshooting support issues may need to look back at log data from many months prior to the incident itself. Yet, to date, many organizations have not been able to interact with their data for more than a few weeks because of the prohibitive cost and complexity of doing so.

With Online Archives, organizations will now be able to retain and search all of their log data for 15 months, for the same price as it currently costs to index data for one month. With the option of Indexing and Online Archives, teams will be able to continue using indexes for real-time log streaming and alerting scenarios and use Online Archives for situations requiring historical investigation and analysis, like security audits. Online Archives also enables organizations to analyze extra high-cardinality trends over long time periods and correlate system forensics from metrics with application and user behavior from log data.

"As Datadog continues to expand its log management support for larger customers, the complexity of their needs is increasing as well. With Online Archives, we saw the opportunity to develop a solution that would break down silos even during their most complex investigations," said Michael Whetten, Director of Product Management, Datadog. "Online Archives provides a truly collaborative historical investigation and analysis platform for our customers that's responsive enough for interactive investigations, without sacrificing their budget."

Online Archives delivers:

Long-term archival with live query capabilities : access and search all of your log data for 15 months or more

Historical investigations : easily view log data in context, correlated with historic metrics and trace data

Variable query capacity: scale your query capacity up or down to reflect the urgency of your searches or dynamically allocate higher-access priority to some teams

Online Archives will be priced at $2.50 per million events for 15 months of log retention. For more information, please visit: https://www.datadoghq.com/blog/online-archives-datadog/

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers' entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements on the anticipated benefits of new products and features. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those risks detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2021, as well as future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Contact

David Chao

press@datadoghq.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Datadog, Inc.