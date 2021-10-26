The diaTribe Foundation Promotes Julie Heverly to Lead Time In Range Coalition

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The diaTribe Foundation, a San Francisco-based nonprofit dedicated to diabetes education and advocacy, announced today that Julie Keller Heverly has been promoted to Senior Director of the Time In Range Coalition, a consortium of 21 patient advocacy groups, corporations and medical organizations working to promote this powerful metric to improve diabetes care.

"The diaTribe Foundation launched The Time in Range Coalition to bring together a multi-stakeholder group to ensure that Time in Range becomes the primary glucose metric for daily management, complemented by A1C, to help ensure all people with diabetes can achieve their best health," said diaTribe CEO Jim Carroll. "We're thrilled to have Julie leading this critical initiative. Her leadership in the diabetes ecosystem will provide a platform for the entire Coalition to continue progressing its goals."

Time in Range (TIR) is the percentage of time that a person with diabetes spends with their blood glucose levels in an optimal targeted range, generally between 70 to 180 mg/dl. Traditionally, diabetes management has been measured with hemoglobin A1C, a blood test measuring one's average blood glucose levels over three months. In contrast, TIR captures the daily variability of blood glucose levels, including highs, lows, and in-range values that characterize the complexities of life with diabetes.

Since joining diatribe in May as director of institutional giving, Heverly has served as a moderator for diaTribe Musings, a panelist for community sessions, and contributor for diaTribe Learn. Heverly spent 13 years at the American Diabetes Association, most recently as executive director of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio.

"I am honored that Jim and his leadership team have given me the opportunity to lead this amazing initiative," Heverly said. "I've spent more than a decade trying to improve the lives of people affected by diabetes. If we can shift thinking in diabetes management to focus on the actionability of Time in Range as a global metric, we have the opportunity to dramatically improve diabetes management outcomes."

Heverly was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes after her junior year at Washington & Jefferson College. Compelled by her own experiences navigating a journey with type 1 diabetes, she has become a patient advocate and champion, adding her voice to local and national social media campaigns and providing patient perspective with the hope of improving the lives of others also living with diabetes.

View original content:

SOURCE The diaTribe Foundation