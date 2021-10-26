Gumbo + Nachos = Gumbo Nachos!

OPELOUSAS, La., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- October is the unofficial start of gumbo season, and as people start to simmer those big pots of stew, we're putting a new twist on this staple dish. These Gumbo Nachos by @firehousegrub are full of incredible flavor and the perfect tailgating treat thanks to the combinations of the Holy Trinity, sausage, shrimp, crawfish, Tony Chachere's® Creole seasoning and lots of cheese.
GUMBO NACHOS
INGREDIENTS
10-12 Cups Tortilla Chips
Tony's Original Creole Seasoning, to Taste
12 Ounces Andouille Sausage
12 Ounces Crawfish Tails
8 Ounces Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined
1 Bell Pepper (or ½ Red and ½ Green)
2 Jalapeños
1 Yellow Onion
2 Sticks Celery
2 Cups Colby Jack Cheese, Shredded
Green Onion for Topping
Parsley for Topping
Butter
PREPARATION
Prep Time: 20 Minutes
Cook Time: 25 Minutes
Serves: 6-8
- Prepare vegetables and sausage. Dice the onion. Deseed and dice one jalapeño. Dice the bell pepper. Slice and dice the celery. Slice the sausage.
- Heat a skillet to medium-high heat and melt a couple of tablespoons of butter. Start by cooking the sausage, onion and jalapeño. Cook for 2-3 minutes and then add the bell pepper. Cook for another 2-3 minutes and add the celery. Cook for 2-3 minutes more, then season everything with Tony's Original Creole Seasoning, to taste. Remove the skillet from heat.
- In another skillet, melt a couple more tablespoons of butter and add shrimp. Season to taste with Tony's Original Creole Seasoning and cook until done, about 4-5 minutes. Remove from heat.
- Melt 1 tablespoon of butter in a third skillet and cook crawfish. Season to taste with Tony's Original Creole Seasoning and cook for 4-5 minutes until done, then remove from heat.
- Combine the shrimp and crawfish into the sausage and veggie mixture.
- Assemble the nachos with layers of chips, cheese and gumbo mixture until all ingredients are used up.
- Bake nachos at 375°F for 10 minutes. Remove from oven and garnish with sliced jalapeños, chopped green onion and chopped parsley.
NOTES:
- You can make a Creole Sour Cream to go on top of the nachos by combining sour cream with Tony's Original Creole Seasoning, to taste, and chopped parsley.
- You can make your own chips by quartering yellow corn tortillas and frying them in oil. Then season them with Tony's Original Creole Seasoning, to taste.
About Tony Chachere's®
Tony Chachere's® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, and continues to be family owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Tony Chachere's® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts. You can get more Tony Chachere's® recipes and products by visiting Tony Chachere's Recipe page. For all the cooking tips and recipe videos you need, visit Tony Chachere's YouTube page.
