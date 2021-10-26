Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. To Participate In Baird Virtual Global Industrial Conference

CLEVELAND, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) announced today that its management will participate in Baird's 2021 Virtual Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

The presentation at the Baird conference is scheduled to start on Tuesday at 4:20 p.m. and will be webcast. To access the webcast, please visit https://www.hyster-yale.com/investors at least 15 minutes prior to the event.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale include Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names and Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines. Hyster-Yale also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal). For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

