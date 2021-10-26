OTC Markets Group Welcomes Tartisan Nickel Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN; OTCQX: TTSRF), a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Tartisan Nickel Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "TTSRF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company. The flagship asset is the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit, Kenora Mining District, Ontario, Canada. The Kenbridge Nickel Deposit has a Mineral Resource Estimate with a measured and indicated mineral resource estimate of 7.5 Mt of 0.58% nickel, 0.32% copper for a total of 95 Mlb of contained nickel, along with an additional 0.985 Mt at 1% Ni and 0.62% Cu (22 Mlb contained Ni) of inferred resource along with a contained resource estimate of 53 Mlb of copper (Sedar: September 17, 2020). All terms are defined under Canadian regulatory and disclosure standards, which differ in certain respects from U.S. disclosure standards regarding mineral exploration. The Kenbridge Project has a 622m deep, 3 compartment shaft. Mineralization is open at depth, down plunge and along strike. Additional Tartisan assets include; the Sill Lake Lead-Silver Project, Sault Ste Marie, Ontario and the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project, 9km from Trevai's Santander mine in Peru. Tartisan investment portfolio holdings include 2 NSR's and equity stakes in the following: Eloro Resources Ltd (TSXV:ELO), Class 1 Nickel & Technologies (CSE:NICO), Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV:PER) and Silver Bullet Mines Inc. Tartisan Nickel Corp. has an "NCIB" in place to buy back up to 5% of its common shares if circumstances warrant.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

