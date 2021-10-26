Puttshack Signs Lease in City Foundry STL

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Puttshack, the world's first and only upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience with global food and drink, has announced today that it has signed a new lease in St. Louis's City Foundry, the historically rich, reimagined 15-acre complex previously home to Century Electric, the long-standing manufacturing plant.

Puttshack

Located in the heart of the city at 3730 Foundry Way and expected to open Q3 2022, Puttshack St. Louis will be a part of City Foundry's vision to build a new community steeped in the city's history of innovation. Puttshack will attract city St. Louisans looking for a new way to play and a great night out.

The more than 26,500 square-feet, two-story space will thoughtfully integrate the building's historic integrity and St. Louis charm into the design. The space will open into a mezzanine that overlooks the entire first floor, which will house four custom-made, tech-driven, highly competitive mini golf courses. Each course is powered by the brand's leading patented Trackaball™ technology, which is integrated throughout the entire game experience, including seamless automated scoring, bonus points opportunities, interactive games at each hole and more. Puttshack's unique game play is matched by an innovative, globally inspired dining menu and full cocktail bar, as well as world-class hospitality and a high-energy, upscale nightclub vibe. There will be private and semi-private party spaces with direct access to courses, as well as an expansive terrace off the first floor with breathtaking views of the Foundry and easy walking access to the complex's other attractions.

"The City Foundry's innovation-driven, community-focused vision was an immediate draw and perfectly aligned with our own company values," said Dave Diamond, President of Puttshack (and alumni of Washington University School of Law). "As the leader in tech-forward social entertainment, we can't wait to bring Puttshack to St. Louis."

City Foundry STL is a place for the community with a curated mix of restaurants, entertainment spaces, shops, offices and more in the heart of Midtown St. Louis. Located east of The Food Hall, Puttshack will offer another way to bring nightlife to the property.

"With the help of our partners at Pace Properties , we're excited to add Puttshack as another first-to-the-area, curated experience at City Foundry STL," says Will Smith of City Foundry STL. "You'll likely have found memories of playing mini golf as a kid, but Puttshack is bringing that back to the people of St. Louis in a new and refreshed way. From its incredible two-story interior design to the mezzanine overlooking its colorful and vibrant mini golf courses, Puttshack is yet another opportunity to be seen and to find something new in our space."

Puttshack successfully opened its first U.S. location at Atlanta's The Interlock in April, which continues to outperform all success metrics, joining the brand's three hugely popular London locations. Puttshack is about to open Oak Brook, Ill., on November 3, 2021, followed by Miami, Boston, Houston, Scottsdale and St. Louis in 2022, as well as Nashville and Atlanta High Street locations in 2023. The team expects to announce more U.S. locations soon that plan to open in 2022 and beyond.

Already proven in attracting the younger target demographic, the Puttshack team is continuing its strategic expansion plans, identifying optimal locations in top MSAs across the U.S. Puttshack is represented nationally by Mat Focht and Robert Johnson of Emerging Concepts http://emergingconcepts.com/.

For more information about Puttshack, please visit http://www.puttshack.com.

Media Inquiries: PuttshackPR@revolutionworld.com

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generation appeal. Patented Trackaball™ technology allows guests to play a point scoring game surrounded by an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place to host a company off site, celebrate a birthday, date night or simply hang out with friends. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has three London locations and one U.S. location in Atlanta with ambitious global plans for expansion.

The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Ill. with a UK headquarters in London. For more information, please visit: https://www.puttshack.com.

About City Foundry STL: City Foundry STL (3730 Foundry Way, St. Louis, MO 63108) is a place for the community with a curated mix of restaurants, entertainment spaces, shops, offices, and more in the heart of St. Louis' Midtown. Transformed from the century-old Federal-Mogul manufacturing foundry, City Foundry STL pays homage to the city's industrial roots while celebrating the future of St. Louis' hospitality leaders in its central Food Hall. For more information about the progress of City Foundry STL, visit here as well as follow on social media on Facebook and Instagram .

Puttshack (PRNewsfoto/Puttshack)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Puttshack