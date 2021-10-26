Silicon Valley Battery Veteran Ronnie Tao Joins Amprius Technologies As Vice President Of Business Development

Amprius increases focus on business and marketing for its lithium-ion batteries through strategic additions to its leadership team

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amprius Technologies, Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-capacity lithium-ion batteries producing the industry's highest energy density cells, today announced it has appointed Ronnie Tao as the Vice President of Business Development. Tao brings extensive experience in mobility, robotics, and consumer electronics from previous roles at Sony Electronics, Daimler-Chrysler, Hewlett-Packard, Amazon, and Highpower International, Inc.

“Ronnie has a proven track record of strategic global business development success across Fortune 500 companies to small businesses,” said Kang Sun, Amprius CEO. “His wealth of experience across multiple markets will help us bring our revolutionary battery technology to more industries. We’re glad to have him join us as we work toward substantially improving the performance of electric vehicles, aircraft, drones, and military wearables around the world.”

Tao most recently served as the Vice President of Marketing and Business development for Highpower International Inc. As a Silicon Valley veteran, Tao has successfully grown international startups into >$100 million/year businesses by cultivating mutually beneficial partnerships.

By adding marketing and business expertise to its leadership team, Amprius positions itself to capitalize on the increase in commercial opportunities from its Silicon Nanowire anode battery platform. The company was recently recognized by Airbus Defense and Space as the most innovative supplier in 2021, awarded the U.S. Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) contract, and announced Sandra Wallach as its Chief Financial Officer in September.

"I am proud to join Amprius Technologies and contribute to the company's goal of enabling unprecedented product performance through our industry-disrupting Silicon Nanowire technology," said Tao. "Once known as the best kept secret in the battery industry, I look forward to bringing Amprius Technologies into the spotlight through customer and reputable 3rd party validation."

To learn more, visit amprius.com

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of high-energy and high-capacity lithium-ion batteries producing the industry's highest energy density cells. The company's corporate headquarters is in Fremont, California where it maintains an R&D lab and a pilot manufacturing facility for the fabrication of silicon nanowire anodes and lithium ion cells.

Amprius is a leading manufacturer and developer of high energy and high capacity lithium-ion batteries (PRNewsfoto/Amprius Nanjing)

