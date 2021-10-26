VacationRenter Names Heath Hammett CEO

VacationRenter, the fastest growing vacation rental search engine, taps Hammett to continue its global expansion, building upon over $1 billion in 2020 gross booking value achieved less than three years after launching

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VacationRenter, the fastest growing vacation rental search engine, announced today that Heath Hammett will lead the company as its CEO. Under Hammett, an innovator in travel metasearch, VacationRenter will further expand its international footprint while continuing to provide travelers with a personalized search experience and the best rental options.

Heath Hammett - CEO of VacationRenter

VacationRenter was built inside startup studio Wilbur Labs to simplify the complex and time-consuming process of finding the perfect vacation rental. The platform aggregates rentals from leading travel sites and personalizes recommendations for each user to eliminate hours of searching and scrolling. Less than three years after launching in 2018, VacationRenter drove over $1 billion in 2020 gross booking value.

Named to Similarweb's 100 fast-growing websites of 2020, VacationRenter built immense traction throughout the pandemic. The team introduced tools and features that prioritize traveler health and safety. VacationRenter also became the first vacation rental search engine to include RVs, bringing together the largest inventory of any platform globally with over 100,000 RVs. VacationRenter continues to grow rapidly in the US and even faster overseas as the team rolls out new languages and localized options for its loyal community of global travelers.

"VacationRenter adapted to pandemic travel and grew bookings to record levels despite all the obstacles," said David Kolodny, Co-Founder at Wilbur Labs. "This is just the beginning for VacationRenter. The company has an incredible team, tremendous traction, and a growing, multi-billion opportunity to be the category-defining vacation rental search engine. Heath is the perfect leader for this team and shares our long-term vision for solving problems in the space."

Hammett has served as a marketing, metasearch, analytics, and customer retention executive in the travel, automotive, and hospitality industries. He joins VacationRenter from Copart, a global leader in online auto auctions, where he was Vice President of Product. Prior, Hammett was VP of Customer Acquisition and Analytics for Pizza Hut U.S., a division of YUM! Hammett also spent eight years at Hotels.com, where he led a global team responsible for customer acquisition across paid and organic marketing.

"VacationRenter is becoming the ideal place to find a vacation rental, and our momentum continues to accelerate," said Hammett. "We have a talented, passionate team that is dedicated to helping travelers find the best rental for their needs. I am excited to join this team and take VacationRenter to new heights globally."

About VacationRenter

VacationRenter brings all rental options from the leading travel sites together in one place and showcases only the best results, eliminating the need to spend hours searching and scrolling. For more information, visit www.vacationrenter.com . Follow us on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About Wilbur Labs

Wilbur Labs is a San Francisco-based startup studio turning bold ideas into market-leading companies. The studio identifies big customer pain points and builds businesses to solve these problems. Visit www.wilburlabs.com for more information on the studio, recent news, and open positions across the portfolio.

