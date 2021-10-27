CULTA Announces 2021 Croptober Celebration & Clean Green Renewal

CAMBRIDGE, Md., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CULTA, Maryland's leading craft cannabis cultivator, is proud to announce another successful Croptober harvest . Each year, Croptober marks the time of year when sun-grown cannabis is ready for harvest and new strains are introduced to the market.

CULTA is inviting patients to join the Croptober celebration with a free CULTA t-shirt giveaway on Halloween at select partner cannabis dispensaries.

"As one of the largest outdoor cultivators east of the Mississippi, Croptober is one of the most important times of the year," said Mackie Barch, co-founder and chief cannabis officer at CULTA. "We harvested roughly 3,000 lbs of outdoor cannabis flower during this year's Croptober harvest, in addition to cultivating 20 new strains, all of which will ultimately serve the needs of our medical patients."

Popular strains from past CULTA Croptober harvests include patient favorites like Purple Wookie, Black Razz, and Georgia Pie. This year CULTA worked closely with Heroes of the Farm, 808 Genetics, and Archive Seed Bank, to bring their medical patients an exciting lineup of brand new strains, including Zkittle Mints, Irish Goodbye, Jazz Queen, Fritter Licker, and Guava Lava.

October 2021 also marked another important milestone for CULTA: their second annual Clean Green Certification . To date, Clean Green is the largest cannabis certification program in the country and provides patients with assurance about the quality and sustainability of their medication. CULTA is the only certified cultivator in Maryland and one of the only outdoor Clean Green Certified organic cultivators on the East Coast.

"We're able to grow a really high-quality flower with natural, sustainable, and organic inputs," David Myrowitz, outdoor cultivation manager at CULTA. "For me, the most exciting part is getting to share the Croptober experience with other growers who haven't experienced it before. I take a lot of joy in sharing that sense of accomplishment with every single person on the CULTA cultivation team."

In addition to providing patients with exclusive access to new Croptober strains, CULTA is inviting patients to join the Croptober celebration with a free CULTA t-shirt giveaway on Halloween. Starting on 10/31/21, the exclusive Croptober t-shirts will be available (while supplies last) at the following partner dispensaries: Gold Leaf in Annapolis, Remedy in Columbia, Blair Wellness Center in Baltimore, Positive Energy in Ocean City, and our flagship CULTA dispensary in Baltimore .

"Each year, we look forward to harvest and this year is no different," said Mackie Barch. "We do it all for our patients, and hope that next year's is even more successful than this year."

