The Fresh Market Has Reinvented the Food Shopping Experience

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the last 40 years, The Fresh Market has aspired to make every day eating extraordinary. Today, the company has taken its original Greensboro store on Lawndale Drive to a new level of innovation with the debut of a carry out fresh made-to-order restaurant concept and exclusive new "Just Roasted, Just Brewed, Just for You" in-store coffee by the cup experience from Roasting Plant Coffee®.

"This! Is the Fresh Market," said Jason Potter, the company's Chief Executive Officer. "We have reinvented the food experience again and elevated our flagship store in Greensboro to a new level of innovation. We've created a groundbreaking culinary destination for our guests who know and love us for our fresh, curated ingredients and impeccable guest service. Starting today, they will also know us for the convenient and delicious restaurant quality food and in store just-roasted coffee to take home and share for any special occasion or weekday meal."

There's nothing as tasty as coffee made from freshly roasted beans. Our discerning customers can now see, hear, and smell coffee roasted in micro-batches right in our Greensboro store throughout every day. The perfect start in the morning, pairing with a meal, or for an afternoon pick me up, The Fresh Market is excited to bring a new and exclusive destination for coffee to Greensboro – Roasting Plant Coffee. With a selection of the highest-grade single origin specialty coffee in the world, Roasting Plant's signature Javabot ™ system brings the expertise of Roast Master Genevieve Kappler to every fully traceable bean and each custom-made cup. The Javabot ™ system recreates Genevieve's exact roast profile for each single origin bean. Guests can order a coffee to go in less than a minute to enjoy in store or on the run or take home a bag of their favorite beans. Exceptional teas, velvety hot chocolate, and delicious shakes are also on the Roasting Plant Coffee menu along with our freshly made complementary food offerings.

Competing with the aroma of just-roasted coffee, will be all the delicious items on the

"Made Fresh Just for You" food menu, beginning with hot and freshly made biscuits. Baked, buttered, and served warm throughout the day, and as early as 7am, The Fresh Market's biscuits are made with cream cheese for a softer, more tender bite. Guests can order from a selection of savory breakfast biscuits, a Strawberry Shortcake biscuit, and lunch/dinner options like Fried Chicken and Pimento Cheese biscuit (with The Fresh Market's own brands heritage Pimento Cheese created from the founder's family recipe!), or a Korean Fried Chicken biscuit.

Seven different smoothies are on the menu made with fresh fruit from the produce department and ingredients that are tasty, nutritional and with a new twist like; sweet, tangy Baobab and ingredients like Moringa that is packed full of antioxidants. New Fresh Made-to-Order Signature Salads can now be found in the center of the store, along with rustic bread paninis, and new hand-crafted sandwiches and artisan tacos. With a range of cultural flavors, the cooked-to-order tacos and sandwiches will elevate any meal.

Slow cooked, tender, and perfectly sauced Signature Braises begin with The Fresh Market butchers selecting from the store's fresh premium selection of meat. Braising is all about drawing out the flavor and cooking it "low and slow." Guests can order from a selection of braised meats, a vegetarian tagine option and sides while shopping for the week. And pizza lovers can order by the slice or take home a whole Brick Oven Pizza. The menu provides seven tempting flavors, or one of the pizza team members can customize a pizza to go with all their favorite toppings.

The Fresh Market was born in North Carolina and no menu would be complete without the company's selection of smoked-in-house pork BBQ, ribs, and signature side dishes. The store's pitmasters smoke the meat and ribs "low and slow" over hardwood, flavoring and tenderizing it to perfection. The BBQ menu boasts pulled pork, beef brisket, St. Louis spareribs, turkey breast and pork roast—dinner is served!

In addition to the new restaurant and coffee bar, the Lawndale store has expanded the wine selection to provide more choices from around the world. Paired perfectly with the vast selection of charcuterie, inclusive of varieties of meats and cheese to make the perfect board for every occasion, the art of entertaining just got more exciting when shopping at The Fresh Market.

Located at 3712 Lawndale Drive, the store has expanded its hours, beginning the day at 7am to catch the breakfast and morning coffee crowd on the go and will remain open until 9:00pm.

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Voted as the "Best Supermarket in America" by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, and "America's Best Customer Service 2021" by Newsweek and Statista, The Fresh Market helps guests discover the best with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, the specialty grocer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

