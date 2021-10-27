LP Building Solutions Announces First LP® SmartSide® Environmental Product Declaration on Sustainability Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Sustainability Day, LP Building Solutions (LP) released LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding's first-ever Environmental Product Declaration (EPD). The results showed that SmartSide stores more carbon than is released from the production and distribution of the product, making it one of the only carbon-negative siding products on the market.

LP Building Solutions released LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding’s first-ever Environmental Product Declaration

"LP SmartSide products store carbon for generations, making them a smart choice as a sustainable building material."

The International EPD ® System defines an EPD as "an independently verified and registered document that communicates transparent and comparable information about the life cycle environmental impact of products in a credible way." LP conducted a Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) and used the findings to create LP SmartSide's first EPD, which highlights the climate-friendly attributes of LP's engineered wood siding and backs it up using third-party verified data.

The LCA found that LP SmartSide is classified as a carbon-negative exterior cladding product, which means more carbon is stored in the product than is released during raw material sourcing, manufacturing, and customer distribution. Unlike LP SmartSide, all the non-wood-based siding products analyzed had a higher net global warming potential (GWP). In fact, LP SmartSide stores 10 times more carbon than fiber cement-based products and emits 59% less greenhouse gas emissions during production.

"LP SmartSide products store carbon for generations, making them a smart choice as a sustainable building material," said LP Director of Sustainability and Public Policy Donna Kopecky. "When customers choose sustainable wood building products over more energy-intensive building alternatives, such as concrete or steel, they are making more responsible, climate-friendly choices that can benefit the environment over the long term."

"As LP continues its nearly 50-year tradition of sustainability leadership, the LP SmartSide Environmental Product Declaration shows the product's positive environmental impact within the building industry and provides a valuable resource for the increasing number of building professionals who are making more environmentally conscious building product decisions," said Executive Vice President of Siding Neil Sherman.

LP is committed to ensuring that all LP-manufactured products are made from sustainably sourced wood material. Verified annually against independent standards from the Sustainable Forestry Initiative® (SFI®) and the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification (PEFC®), the company's forest certification program highlights LP's commitment to environmental sustainability. LP believes its work to build a better world is inextricably linked to protecting the environment, minimizing waste, supporting its communities, developing its employees, diversifying its workplace, and building economic prosperity for future generations.

Learn more about LP's sustainability efforts and the LP SmartSide EPD at lpcorp.com/sustainability.

ABOUT LP BUILDING SOLUTIONS

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP® BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, and LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing and more), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

LP Building Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Louisiana-Pacific Corporation)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Louisiana-Pacific Corporation