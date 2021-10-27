Mattress Firm Kicks Off Holiday Season Early with "Best Savings Ever" for Black Friday

Shoppers Can Get a Jump Start on Shopping this Fall and Save Big on Top-Rated Mattress Brands and Sleep Accessories

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm , the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, is celebrating Black Friday earlier than ever this year by offering consumers the chance to get and give the gift of sleep – just in time for the holidays.

Starting October 27, consumers can shop Mattress Firm's Black Friday sale and upgrade to a king for the price of a queen mattress, or a queen for the price of a twin mattress* and save up to $500. Plus – shoppers can receive a FREE adjustable base,** up to $499 value, with qualifying purchase.

Consumers can also save up to 50% on select mattresses from top-rated brands, such as Sleepy's, Sealy and Beautyrest, with Doorbusters*** while supplies last. With in-store deals and online exclusives, shoppers can avoid waiting in lines or facing the crowds and save big on all their sleep needs ahead of winter.

Don't sleep on these hot deals, shop Mattress Firm's Black Friday sale now through November 27:

In-store and Online: (10/27 – 11/27)

Upgrade to a king mattress for the price of a queen*

Upgrade to a queen mattress for the price of a twin*

Save up to $500 , PLUS get a FREE adjustable base** with the purchase of:

Spend & Gift****

PLUS – 0% APR for 3 years with a minimum purchase*****

Doorbusters: (10/27 – 11/27)

40% off bedding and pillows + doorbuster pricing for bundles, throws and weighted blankets (limited time holiday savings: 11/24 – 11/27)

Up to 50% off select mattresses

Next day delivery on select mattresses (select markets)

Online Exclusives:

After Hours Flash Sale: get an extra 20% off with code SAVE20******

11/14, 8 PM – 11/15, 8 AM

11/21, 8 PM – 11/22, 8 AM

Plus, active and reservist military, veterans, military retirees, military spouses and registered dependents are eligible to save even more with additional savings up to 20%. Visit mattressfirm.com/military-discount.html to sign up for your exclusive coupon code.

For more information on how to get the best mattress at the best price, visit http://www.mattressfirm.com/sale .

Disclaimers

*King for Queen, Queen for Twin:

Offer valid 10/27/21 – 11/27/21. Get select king-sized mattresses for the price of a queen-sized mattress. Or get select queen-sized mattresses for the price of a twin-sized mattress. Savings applied to our low price. Savings vary by mattress and model (max savings up to $500). Product selection may vary by store. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdown, Purple, iComfort, Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Sealy Hybrid, Beautyrest Black, Nectar, Tuft & Needle or Lull; other exclusions may apply. Limited quantities available; offer valid while supplies last. See store for complete details.

**Free Adjustable Base $999 (Q) $1299 (K):

Offer valid 11/10/21 – 11/23/21. Receive a free Head Up 50 adjustable base (up to a $499.99 value) with select mattress purchases (free queen adjustable base with minimum $999 purchase or free king adjustable base with minimum $1299 purchase). Free adjustable base offer valid on same-size mattress purchased. Split king or split California king base purchases consist of 2 bases. For split king or split California king purchases, consumer will receive one free adjustable base with promotion, with second base at regular price. Free adjustable base offer valid to complete mattress set, has no cash value, and cannot be used as credit. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdown, Purple, iComfort, Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Sealy Hybrid, Beautyrest Black, Nectar, Tuft & Needle or Lull; other exclusions may apply. Adjustable bases not eligible for returns: price of adjustable base (up to $499.99) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned. Adjustable base may be pictured with furniture; bed frame and headboard not included with offer. Limited quantities available; offer valid while supplies last at participating locations. See store for complete details.

***Doorbusters

Offer valid 10/27/21 – 11/27/21. Savings applied to our everyday low price. Offer valid only on models indicated and while supplies last. Not valid on previous purchases. Some doorbusters only available online. Visit a store or go to mattressfirm.com for complete details. Next Day Delivery Markets available 10/27-11/27. Save up to 50% on our everyday low price and get next day delivery on select models. Selection and delivery times may vary by store based on availability. Not valid on previous purchases. Visit a store or mattressfirm.com for complete details.

****Spend More, Gift More

Spend $500-$1499.99 between 10/27/21- 11/27/21 and receive a $25 online credit or $50 in-store credit to redeem 12/8/21-12/14/21. Spend $1500 or more 10/27/21-11/27/21 and receive $50 online credit or $100 in-store credit to redeem 12/8/21-12/14/21. No cash value. Credit can be used only once, in connection with a single sales order. Any credit remaining after a purchase transaction is forfeited and cannot be applied to future purchases. For online redemption, cart total must exceed $1 after credit is applied. Offer not valid on previous purchases, floor models, clearance items, final markdown, Purple, iComfort, Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Sealy Hybrid, Nectar, Beautyrest Black, Tuft & Needle, Brentwood, Malouf, Awara, Charli & Dixie or Lull; other exclusions may apply. Credit not valid if order is canceled or returned. Valid at participating locations only. Only one credit issued for total purchase. Visit a store.

*****0% APR for 3 Years

*0% APR: 3 years with a minimum purchase of $1499 on your Mattress Firm or any Synchrony HOME credit card. 36 monthly payments required. Offer valid 10/27/21-2/1/22. Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. No interest will be charged and 36 monthly payments will be required on promo purchase until it is paid in full. For the first 3 months, the monthly payment will be equal to $1. For the next 33 months, a higher monthly payment will be required equal to any remaining promo purchase balance divided by the number of months remaining in the applicable promo period, rounded up to the next whole dollar. Except for the first 3 months, these payments may be higher than the payments that would be required if this purchase was a non-promo purchase. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases. Down payment equal to sales tax and delivery may be required at point of purchase. For new accounts: Purchase APR is 29.99%. Minimum interest charge is $2. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms. Subject to credit approval. Offer not valid on previous purchases. See a Sleep Expert™ in-store, online, or by phone at 877-346-8775.

******Online After Hours Flash Sale

Offer valid 11/14-11/15 and 11/21-11/22. Save an additional 20% on select purchases. Additional savings applies to online exclusive models only. Savings applied to listed sale prices. Offer not valid on previous purchases, clearance items, final markdown, Purple, iComfort, Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster, Sealy Hybrids, Beautyrest Black, Nectar, Tuft & Needle, Brentwood, Malouf, Awara, Charli & Dixie, Lull and adjustable bases. Other exclusions may apply. Visit mattressfirm.com for complete details.

About Mattress Firm

For the past 90 years, Mattress Firm has made it easy to get a great night's sleep by providing our customers an expertly curated collection of quality mattresses from the best brands. Today, with more than 2,300 neighborhood stores, we strive to match every customer with their perfect mattress at the perfect price. Our Sleep Experts™ help more than 3 million people a year find the right solution for their sleep needs. Our selection of mattresses and bedding accessories include leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's® Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. We also offer customers Sleep.com as a go-to resource for learning how to sleep better and feel better. Committed to serving our communities, the Mattress Firm Foster Kids program, in partnership with the Ticket to Dream Foundation, joined forces with local foster care non-profit partners to help children in foster care get better sleep so they can shape a better future. For more information, visit http://www.mattressfirm.com.

