The Next Shiba Inu, EverGrow Coin Reaches 40K Holders and Distributes $7 Million in Rewards

ATLANTA, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Although Bitcoin continues to generate buzz, especially with the first Bitcoin future-based exchange-traded fund making its debut this week, it's EverGrow Coin that's been turning heads with its gains. Since making its debut one month ago, EverGrow Coin has reached an impressive milestone of 40k holders, $7M in rewards, and a staggering Marketcap of more than $300 million. The astounding growth rate of the currency indicates that it will be the next big altcoin that will revolutionize the crypto industry. The Token which is cited by many analysts as 'the next Shiba Inu' offers a revolutionary rewards system. 8% of all transactions are distributed amongst all the holders, the big difference between Evergrow and other reward-based tokens is the rewards are given in Binance-pegged US Dollars. Rewards in BUSD mean a stable passive income for holders, something tangible that can be spent, rather than just accumulating more coins.

EverGrow Coin

Providing so many different ways to make a profit in more entertaining and engaging ways, EverGrow Coin has already established itself as a trusted brand among investors.

Unique Features of EverGrow Coin:

Multiple buybacks: Volatility is the problem that plagues the whole of the crypto industry. Buyback decreases the overall token supply by purchasing them directly from exchanges and then removing them permanently from the market, which favorably affects the token price. A 3% strategic fee supports the Buyback on every transaction, and tokens received in Fee are converted into BNB and carefully safeguarded and maintained in the EGC contract. When Buy Back is activated, it purchases EGC directly from the exchange and removes the acquired tokens permanently from the circulating supply while simultaneously producing green candles on the chart.

Liquidity: The platform charges 2% of every transaction towards maintaining the PancakeSwap liquidity pool. This pool helps overcome the occasional drastic price drops of the currency due to various market factors.

Anti-Whale System: Opportunistic investors and swing traders hurt cryptocurrency a lot. EverGrow has implemented its simple but highly efficient anti-whale mechanism that limits the maximum sale amount to 0.25% for a single transaction of the total circulating amount.

The EverGrow Platform is continuously working to include more and more lucrative NFT-related features. Crypto specialists see NFTs as the future of financial trading and an innovative tool to solve the asset ownership problem. The platform is developing several innovative ways to enable its users to utilize their EGC holdings directly in its NFT marketplace. It is expected to become one of the largest NFT trading platforms with best-in-class minting, buying, and exchanging services.

EverGrow Coin will also be launching its Content Subscription Platform to allow fans to enjoy exclusive content from their favorite influencers and curators. The Content Subscription is built around EGC acting as the native currency and will allow fans to purchase subscriptions and tip curators in $EGC tokens directly.

Other Platforms in its ecosystem include the first decentralized NFT lending platform that will enable NFT owners to borrow against their NFT holdings at minimal interest rates without selling them. The platform will allow NFT owners to readily borrow against their NFTs as collateral at fair interest rates without selling them. It implies that instead of collecting digital dust on their NFTs, people make money from them. Further, investors may purchase and sell NFTs, including those obtained via liquidated collateral from the NFT Lending platform at its BSC-based NFT marketplace. This creates a one-of-a-kind competitive market for buying NFTs at a discount to their average market value. Being backed by a team of experienced blockchain specialists and entrepreneurs, it will not be an exaggeration to say that the EverGrow platform can dominate the crypto market shortly and become the Next Shiba Inu.

