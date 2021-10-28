- Third quarter net income attributable to the limited partners of $36.7 million, or $0.58 per common unit, EBITDA attributable to PBFX of $56.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $57.9 million

PBF Logistics Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.30 per Unit and Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results - Third quarter net income attributable to the limited partners of $36.7 million, or $0.58 per common unit, EBITDA attributable to PBFX of $56.8 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $57.9 million

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX, the "Partnership") today announced third quarter 2021 net income attributable to the limited partners of $36.7 million, or $0.58 per common unit. During the quarter, the Partnership generated cash from operations of $53.4 million, EBITDA attributable to PBFX of $56.8 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $57.9 million and distributable cash flow of $46.8 million. Included in reported results for the third quarter are $1.1 million, or $0.02 per common unit, of non-cash unit-based compensation expense and continued environmental remediation costs associated with the East Coast Terminals.

"PBF Logistics operated well and delivered another quarter of strong results. Heading into year-end, as always, our focus continues to be on the health and safety of our employees and operations. Throughout the challenges of the last 20 to 24 months, PBF Logistics has provided high-quality, uninterrupted service to our customers while continuing to improve the financial position of the Partnership," said PBF Logistics GP LLC Executive Vice President Matt Lucey. "We announced a distribution of $0.30 per unit today and continued to reduce net leverage during the quarter. Going forward, our capital allocation strategy remains focused on strengthening the balance sheet."

As of September 30, 2021, the Partnership had approximately $399.6 million of liquidity, including approximately $28.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, and access to approximately $371.0 million under its revolving credit facility. Year-to-date, the outstanding balance of the revolving credit facility has been reduced by $75.0 million.

PBF Logistics Declares Quarterly Distribution

The board of directors of PBF Logistics GP LLC, the Partnership's general partner, declared a regular quarterly cash distribution of $0.30 per common unit. The distribution is payable on November 30, 2021, to unitholders of record at the close of business on November 12, 2021.

This release is intended to be a qualified notice to nominees under Treasury Regulations Section 1.1446-4(b). All of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Partnership defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense (including amortization of loan fees and debt premium and accretion on discounted liabilities), income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, impairment expense and change in contingent consideration. The Partnership defines EBITDA attributable to PBFX as net income (loss) attributable to PBFX before net interest expense (including amortization of loan fees and debt premium and accretion on discounted liabilities), income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, impairment expense and change in contingent consideration attributable to PBFX, which excludes results of acquisitions from affiliates of PBF Energy prior to the effective dates of such transactions and earnings attributable to the CPI earn-out (the portion of earnings associated with an earn-out provision related to the purchase of CPI Operations LLC ("CPI"), (the "Contingent Consideration")). The Partnership defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA attributable to PBFX excluding acquisition and transaction costs, non-cash unit-based compensation expense and items that meet the conditions of unusual, infrequent and/or non-recurring charges. The Partnership defines distributable cash flow as EBITDA attributable to PBFX plus non-cash unit-based compensation expense, less cash interest, maintenance capital expenditures attributable to PBFX and income taxes. Distributable cash flow will not reflect changes in working capital balances. EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are not presentations made in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

For additional information on the Partnership's non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, refer to the supplemental information provided in "Results of Operations" and the Earnings Release Tables included herein.

Conference Call Information

The Partnership will host a conference call and webcast regarding quarterly results and other business matters on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Logistics' website, http://www.pbflogistics.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (877) 407-8029 or (201) 689-8029. The audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the end of the call and will be available through the company's website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined under the federal securities laws) made by the Partnership and its management. Such statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and projections, including, but not limited to, anticipated financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and may not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the securities markets generally, the impact of adverse market conditions impacting PBFX's logistics and other assets, the possibility that the Partnership may not consummate any potential future acquisitions, the Partnership's plans for financing any potential future acquisitions, the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other risks inherent in PBFX's business. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see PBFX's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements reflect information, facts and circumstances only as of the date they are made. The Partnership assumes no responsibility or obligation to update forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

PBF Logistics LP

PBF Logistics LP, headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy Inc. to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

Results of Operations (Unaudited)

Business Developments

COVID-19

The outbreak of the coronavirus disease 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic negatively impacted worldwide economic and commercial activity and financial markets, as well as global demand for petroleum and petrochemical products starting in the first quarter of 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic, the Delta variant and other variants thereof, and resulting governmental and consumer responses also resulted in significant business and operational disruptions, including business and school closures, supply chain disruptions, travel restrictions, stay-at-home orders and limitations on the availability of workforces. Such impacts resulted in revenue declines due to lower demand and throughput volumes across certain of our facilities. Demand has continued to improve in 2021 but remains below pre-pandemic levels. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have taken and are continuing to take steps to mitigate potential adverse impacts on our business and operations by limiting capital expenditures, reducing discretionary activities and third-party services and lowering our quarterly distribution to our minimum quarterly distribution of $0.30 per unit. This distribution reduction, effective with the distribution for the first quarter of 2020 that was paid on June 17, 2020, represents a strategic shift to build our cash flow coverage, de-lever our business and increase our financial resources as we continue to identify potential organic growth projects or strategic acquisitions. In addition, our parent sponsor and largest customer, PBF Energy Inc. ("PBF Energy"), has endeavored to take the necessary steps to preserve liquidity and solidify its operations under the adverse market conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, including reducing the amount of crude oil processed at its refineries and temporary idling various units at certain refineries. Despite the measures we and PBF Energy have taken and the gradual increases in demand and overall market conditions in the current year, we and PBF Energy have been, and likely will continue to be, adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We are unable to predict the ultimate outcome of the economic impact and can provide no assurance that measures taken to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will be effective.

The full extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic impacts our business and operations, or that of our parent sponsor, is unknown and will depend on the severity, location and duration of the effects and spread of COVID-19, and the Delta and other variants thereof, the effectiveness of the vaccine programs and the other actions undertaken by national, regional and local governments and health officials to contain the virus or treat its effects (including the ultimate efficacy of vaccine programs on new variants of the virus), related consumer responses and how quickly and to what extent economic conditions improve and normal business and operating conditions resume. As certain restrictions are lifted in various geographical locations throughout the U.S., we will continue to monitor and respond to the impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic has on our business and operations.

Factors Affecting Comparability

The following tables present our results of operations, related operational information and reconciliations of net income and net cash provided by operating activities to our EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow (each as defined below) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

Our results of operations may not be comparable to our historical results of operations due to certain debt transactions and our annual inflation adjustment to our commercial agreements.

Furthermore, our results of operations may not be comparable to our historical results of operations due to the termination of the CPI Processing Agreement (as defined below). In connection with our acquisition of CPI Operations LLC ("CPI") from Crown Point International LLC, the purchase and sale agreement included an earn-out provision related to an existing commercial agreement (the "CPI Processing Agreement"), based on the future results of certain acquired idled assets, which recommenced operations in October 2019. In the third quarter of 2020, pursuant to the terms of the CPI Processing Agreement, the counterparty exercised its right to terminate the contract at the conclusion of the initial contract year, effective in the fourth quarter of 2020 (the "CPI Contract Termination"). While we subsequently agreed with the counterparty to extensions of certain of the originally contracted services under the CPI Processing Agreement through the third quarter of 2021, the limited nature of these services affected the comparability of our results of operations, specifically within our Storage segment, on a year-over-year basis. The services being provided on an extended basis have now ceased.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense (including amortization of loan fees and debt premium and accretion on discounted liabilities), income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, impairment expense and change in contingent consideration. We define EBITDA attributable to PBFX as net income (loss) attributable to PBFX before net interest expense (including amortization of loan fees and debt premium and accretion on discounted liabilities), income tax expense, depreciation, amortization, impairment expense and change in contingent consideration attributable to PBFX, which excludes the results of acquisitions from PBF LLC prior to the effective dates of such transactions and earnings attributable to the CPI earn-out (the portion of earnings associated with an earn-out provision related to the purchase of CPI (the "Contingent Consideration")). We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA attributable to PBFX excluding acquisition and transaction costs, non-cash unit-based compensation expense and items that meet the conditions of unusual, infrequent and/or non-recurring charges. We define distributable cash flow as EBITDA attributable to PBFX plus non-cash unit-based compensation expense, less cash interest, maintenance capital expenditures attributable to PBFX and income taxes. Distributable cash flow will not reflect changes in working capital balances. We use distributable cash flow to calculate a measure we refer to as our coverage ratio. Our coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by our total distribution declared. EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are not presentations made in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

While EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are not presentations made in accordance with GAAP, they are supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our condensed consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:

our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;

the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders;

our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the economic returns on various investment opportunities.

We believe that the presentation of EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations and assists in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for current and comparative periods. We believe that the presentation of distributable cash flow provides useful information to investors as it is a widely accepted financial indicator used by investors to compare partnership performance and it provides investors with another perspective of the operating performance of our assets and the cash our business is generating. However, EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are reconciled to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the Earnings Release Tables included herein.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, because they may be defined differently by other partnerships in our industry, thereby limiting their utility.

PBF LOGISTICS LP EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except unit and per unit data)







Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenue (a):















Affiliate $ 75,464



$ 70,716



$ 226,504



$ 218,681



Third-party 13,389



18,294



39,692



52,487

Total revenue 88,853



89,010



266,196



271,168

















Costs and expenses:















Operating and maintenance expenses (a) 27,265



22,730



77,760



75,385



General and administrative expenses 3,902



4,112



14,592



12,798



Depreciation and amortization 9,787



14,305



28,468



36,821



Impairment expense —



7,000



—



7,000



Change in contingent consideration 761



(14,765)



2,565



(14,235)

Total costs and expenses 41,715



33,382



123,385



117,769

















Income from operations 47,138



55,628



142,811



153,399

















Other expense:















Interest expense, net (10,027)



(10,544)



(30,526)



(33,929)



Amortization of loan fees and debt premium (423)



(328)



(1,278)



(1,309)



Accretion on discounted liabilities (6)



(594)



(18)



(1,726)

Net income attributable to PBF Logistics LP unitholders $ 36,682



$ 44,162



$ 110,989



$ 116,435

















Net income per limited partner unit (g):















Common units - basic $ 0.58



$ 0.71



$ 1.77



$ 1.87



Common units - diluted 0.58



0.71



1.76



1.87

















Weighted-average limited partner units outstanding (g):















Common units - basic 62,887,914



62,519,105



62,820,193



62,424,217



Common units - diluted 62,997,487



62,529,489



62,934,116



62,429,475

















See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF LOGISTICS LP EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES KEY OPERATING AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited, amounts in thousands except barrel and per unit data)























Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Transportation and Terminaling Segment

















Terminals

















Total throughput (barrels per day ("bpd")) (b)(d)



263,389



199,139



247,167



240,159

Lease tank capacity (average lease capacity barrels per month) (d)



2,027,334



2,587,334



2,313,001



2,343,637

Pipelines

















Total throughput (bpd) (b)(d)



164,103



143,273



157,172



153,909

Lease tank capacity (average lease capacity barrels per month) (d)



1,175,380



1,123,864



1,080,644



1,144,915





















Storage Segment

















Storage capacity reserved (average shell capacity barrels per month) (d)



7,727,436



7,687,505



7,667,832



7,634,264

Total throughput (bpd) (b)(d)



19,227



21,835



16,779



24,704

















Cash Flow Information:















Net cash provided by (used in):

















Operating activities $ 53,419



$ 61,741



$ 143,704



$ 141,429

Investing activities (3,383)



(1,763)



(6,892)



(9,635)

Financing activities (53,799)



(53,695)



(144,449)



(138,909)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



$ (3,763)



$ 6,283



$ (7,637)



$ (7,115)

















Other Financial Information:















EBITDA attributable to PBFX (c) $ 56,839



$ 59,281



$ 171,778



$ 174,457



Adjusted EBITDA (c) $ 57,890



$ 60,519



$ 176,865



$ 178,459



Distributable cash flow (c) $ 46,782



$ 48,486



$ 143,495



$ 136,233



Quarterly distribution declared per unit (e) $ 0.30



$ 0.30



$ 0.90



$ 0.90



Distributions (e):

















Common $ 19,015



$ 18,848



$ 57,060



$ 56,541







Total distributions $ 19,015



$ 18,848



$ 57,060



$ 56,541







Coverage ratio (c)



2.46x

2.57x

2.51x

2.41x

Capital expenditures $ 3,383



$ 1,763



$ 6,892



$ 9,635





















See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF LOGISTICS LP EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES KEY OPERATING AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) (Unaudited, in thousands)



September 30,

December 31, Balance Sheet Information:

2021

2020

Cash and cash equivalents (f) $ 28,647



$ 36,284



Property, plant and equipment, net 798,832



820,174



Total assets 910,579



933,552



Total debt (f) 647,124



720,845



Total liabilities 685,402



766,335



Partners' equity 225,177



167,217



Total liabilities and equity 910,579



933,552









See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables





















PBF LOGISTICS LP EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER GAAP TO EBITDA AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW (Unaudited, in thousands)















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

2020

2021

2020 Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and distributable cash flow (c):















Net income $ 36,682



$ 44,162



$ 110,989



$ 116,435





Interest expense, net 10,027



10,544



30,526



33,929





Amortization of loan fees and debt premium 423



328



1,278



1,309





Accretion on discounted liabilities 6



594



18



1,726





Change in contingent consideration 761



(14,765)



2,565



(14,235)





Impairment expense —



7,000



—



7,000





Depreciation and amortization 9,787



14,305



28,468



36,821



EBITDA 57,686



62,168



173,844



182,985





Less: Earnings attributable to the CPI earn-out 847



2,887



2,066



8,528



EBITDA attributable to PBFX 56,839



59,281



171,778



174,457





Non-cash unit-based compensation expense 835



995



4,658



3,242





Cash interest (10,066)



(10,760)



(30,678)



(34,481)





Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to PBFX (826)



(1,030)



(2,263)



(6,985)



Distributable cash flow $ 46,782



$ 48,486



$ 143,495



$ 136,233

















Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to EBITDA and distributable cash flow (c):















Net cash provided by operating activities $ 53,419



$ 61,741



$ 143,704



$ 141,429



Change in operating assets and liabilities (4,925)



(9,122)



4,272



10,869





Interest expense, net 10,027



10,544



30,526



33,929





Non-cash unit-based compensation expense (835)



(995)



(4,658)



(3,242)



EBITDA 57,686



62,168



173,844



182,985





Less: Earnings attributable to the CPI earn-out 847



2,887



2,066



8,528



EBITDA attributable to PBFX 56,839



59,281



171,778



174,457





Non-cash unit-based compensation expense 835



995



4,658



3,242





Cash interest (10,066)



(10,760)



(30,678)



(34,481)





Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to PBFX (826)



(1,030)



(2,263)



(6,985)



Distributable cash flow $ 46,782



$ 48,486



$ 143,495



$ 136,233

















See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF LOGISTICS LP EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER GAAP TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited, in thousands)















Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021

2020

2021

2020 Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (c):















Net income $ 36,682



$ 44,162



$ 110,989



$ 116,435





Interest expense, net 10,027



10,544



30,526



33,929





Amortization of loan fees and debt premium 423



328



1,278



1,309





Accretion on discounted liabilities 6



594



18



1,726





Change in contingent consideration 761



(14,765)



2,565



(14,235)





Impairment expense —



7,000



—



7,000





Depreciation and amortization 9,787



14,305



28,468



36,821



EBITDA 57,686



62,168



173,844



182,985





Less: Earnings attributable to the CPI earn-out 847



2,887



2,066



8,528



EBITDA attributable to PBFX 56,839



59,281



171,778



174,457





Acquisition and transaction costs —



6



—



116





Non-cash unit-based compensation expense 835



995



4,658



3,242





East Coast Terminals environmental remediation costs 216



237



429



644



Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,890



$ 60,519



$ 176,865



$ 178,459

















See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF LOGISTICS LP EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited, in thousands)





















Three Months Ended September 30, 2021



Transportation

and Terminaling

Storage

Corporate

Consolidated

Total Total revenue (a)

$ 69,718



$ 19,135



$ —



$ 88,853

Depreciation and amortization

7,613



2,174



—



9,787

Income (loss) from operations

42,744



8,296



(3,902)



47,138

Other expense

—



—



10,456



10,456

Capital expenditures

3,281



102



—



3,383























Three Months Ended September 30, 2020



Transportation

and Terminaling

Storage

Corporate

Consolidated

Total Total revenue (a)

$ 66,992



$ 22,018



$ —



$ 89,010

Depreciation and amortization

7,010



7,295



—



14,305

Income (loss) from operations

43,377



16,363



(4,112)



55,628

Other expense

—



—



11,466



11,466

Capital expenditures

1,438



325



—



1,763























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021



Transportation

and Terminaling

Storage

Corporate

Consolidated

Total Total revenue (a)

$ 211,903



$ 54,293



$ —



$ 266,196

Depreciation and amortization

21,953



6,515



—



28,468

Income (loss) from operations

134,801



22,602



(14,592)



142,811

Other expense

—



—



31,822



31,822

Capital expenditures

6,590



302



—



6,892























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020



Transportation

and Terminaling

Storage

Corporate

Consolidated

Total Total revenue (a)

$ 203,944



$ 67,224



$ —



$ 271,168

Depreciation and amortization

21,105



15,716



—



36,821

Income (loss) from operations

127,557



38,640



(12,798)



153,399

Other expense

—



—



36,964



36,964

Capital expenditures

6,469



3,166



—



9,635



















See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF LOGISTICS LP EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) (Unaudited, in thousands)





















Balance at September 30, 2021



Transportation

and Terminaling

Storage

Corporate

Consolidated

Total Total assets

$ 686,222



$ 195,058



$ 29,299



$ 910,579























Balance at December 31, 2020



Transportation

and Terminaling

Storage

Corporate

Consolidated

Total Total assets

$ 715,308



$ 200,130



$ 18,114



$ 933,552



PBF LOGISTICS LP EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES FOOTNOTES TO EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES (Unaudited, in thousands, except per unit data)























(a)

See discussion of the factors affecting comparability noted on page 4. Our results of operations may not be comparable to the historical results of operations for the reasons described below: Revenue - As a result of the CPI Contract Termination, effective in the fourth quarter of 2020, our revenues, specifically within our Storage segment, have decreased on a year-over-year basis.























(b)

Calculated as the sum of the average throughput per day for each asset group for the periods presented.























(c)

See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" on page 5 for definitions of EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA, distributable cash flow and coverage ratio.























(d)

Operating information reflects activity subsequent to our acquisitions, the execution of the commercial agreements with PBF Holding and the completion of certain organic growth projects.





(e)

On October 28, 2021, we announced a quarterly cash distribution of $0.30 per limited partner unit based on the results of the third quarter of 2021. The distribution is payable on November 30, 2021 to PBFX unitholders of record at the close of business on November 12, 2021. The total distribution amount includes the expected distributions to be made related to third quarter earnings.





(f)

Management also utilizes net debt as a metric in assessing our leverage. Net debt is a non-GAAP measure calculated by subtracting cash and cash equivalents from total debt. We believe this measurement is also useful to investors since we have the ability to, and may decide to, use a portion of our cash and cash equivalents to retire or pay down our debt. This non-GAAP financial measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our debt levels as reported under GAAP. Our definition of net debt may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, because it may be defined differently by other partnerships in our industry, thereby limiting its utility. Our net debt as of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 was $618,477 and $684,561, respectively.























(g)

We base our calculation of net income per limited partner unit on the weighted-average number of limited partner units outstanding during the period and the amount of available cash that has been, or will be, distributed to the limited partners.

