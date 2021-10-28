Rush Street Interactive Launches "RushArena" A Proprietary Multi-Player Tournament Engine Further Advancing The Innovation Of Its Online Casino Platform

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE: RSI) ("RSI"), which operates the BetRivers, PlaySugarHouse, and RushBet online casino and sportsbook brands, has developed "RushArena™," an innovative multi-player tournament engine to allow players to compete head-to-head on their own time. Building off of RSI's success with its popular bingo games, RushArena was created to offer unique and pioneering peer-to-peer promotional games that extend players' experiences and offer even more opportunities to win.

RSI's initial execution of RushArena is "RushRace™," a best-in-class slots tournament that advances players' online gaming experience beyond the classic land-based casino tournament. While traditional slot tournament players start at the same time with the same balance and limited game selections, RushRace:

Permits players to join at any time in the tournament window

Tournaments are designed so players can choose from a wide number of game selections

Players can switch games during the tournament to try their luck at a different title

Players can start with different balances and win based on a wide range of different outcomes

Players can adjust wager amounts based on desired strategy

Leader boards and player positions are updated in real time and can be viewed while competing

Tournament entries may be awarded by a wide range of methods, including purchases from RSI's proprietary bonus store using bonus store points

RSI has always offered various ways to award players with more opportunities to win and earn rewards. Scratch Cards, Wheel Spins, instant animated awards and RSI's industry leading proprietary Bonus Store are some of the rewards players can choose.These rewards have always revolved around opportunities to win with games of chance between the player and RSI. Now RushArena extends RSI's relationship with its valued casino players by offering fun tournaments and other experiences where casino players can compete against each other for exciting rewards and prizes.

"Enhancing the player experience remains our top business strategy," said Richard Schwartz, CEO of RSI. "We listen to our customers, and by owning, building and innovating the framework, we can tailor our games to deliver what our casino players, or insights obtained from them, have told us they want. We use these ground-breaking game mechanics to create new experiences, which is consistent with our goal to increase retention, loyalty, and business KPIs."

RSI's revolutionary framework will also allow for the addition of new head-to-head contests and much more in the future. The engine used to create RushArena and its RushRaces will also soon be employed to create peer-to-peer competition events, which will allow BetRivers.com, PlaySugarHouse.com, and RushBet patrons to challenge each other in fun and rewarding battles.

About RSI

RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in twelve U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, Iowa, West Virginia and Arizona. RSI is also active internationally, offering its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2021 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year, Customer Services Operator of the Year and Social Gaming Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. RSI's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, RSI's expectations about its RushArena engine and the games and other features it can facilitate, including RushRace, and the expected benefits and results of the same. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside RSI's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, changes in applicable laws or regulations, unanticipated product or service delays, and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in RSI's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including those under "Risk Factors" therein, and in RSI's other filings with the SEC. RSI cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. RSI cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. RSI does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

