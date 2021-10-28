Vertical Entertainment Secures North American Distribution Rights For "La Patasola" Horror Film

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glass House Distribution and producers of the horror film La Patasola announced today that Vertical Entertainment has secured the rights to distribute the indie horror across North America. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters in at least 10 major markets and will be available across streaming media and other platforms on January 14, 2022.

"We were drawn to the story, mythology and the way the monster was brought to life"

Shot over a 21-day period in a COVID-free "bubble" just outside of Orlando, Florida, La Patasola follows two struggling couples who are haunted by a famed vampiric monster from South American folklore, testing their relationships, morality, and will to survive.

Marking the directorial debut of actor/writer AJ Jones (Lovecraft Country), with a story co-created by Jones and Florida native Daniela Gonzalez (Frenemies) and a screenplay co-written with Shaun Mathis (The Plug), the film also stars Luciana Faulhaber (Shades of Blue), Patrick R. Walker (The Resident) Najah Bradley (Black Box) and Gillie Jones (Welcome to Flatch), who makes her feature film debut. Gonzalez, Jack Young (The Perfect Race) and Mark Pettit (True Detective), round out the cast of La Patasola.

Broadway actress and songwriter Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer (Grease Live!) wrote and performed the La Patasola theme song, and the original score for the movie was developed by Kelsey Woods.

"La Patasola is a character-driven horror that we feel is going to appeal to a wide audience," said Tony Piantedosi, SVP of Acquisitions at Vertical Entertainment. "We were drawn to the story, mythology and the way the monster was brought to life—and think fans are really going to enjoy this film."

Tom Malloy, President of Glass House Distribution commented, "Now that Vertical Entertainment has signed on as our distribution partner in North America, we're excited to present La Patasola to buyers at AFM and to audiences around the world in 2022."

As its partners work to distribute the film globally, producers of the film will be working on promotional partnerships and other dynamic programs to drive awareness and interest.

"From Halloween costumes to energy drinks to SUVs, camping equipment and quick service restaurants, we think there are countless ways to tie promotional partners to this movie," said Mark Pettit, Executive Producer of La Patasola. "We are in active discussions with potential partners across multiple industries and look forward to working together to bring the La Patasola franchise to life."

