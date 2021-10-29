medical leverage, a communications company Celebrates 20 Years of Medical Communications

CARY, N.C., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- October 30, 2021 marks the 20-year anniversary of medical leverage, a communications company providing full-service medical communications services to life science companies and providers across the United States. In the last year alone, medical leverage has experienced unprecedented growth more than doubling its revenue and touts an average client lifespan of more than seven years with 20 active clients in its 20th year.

medical leverage is a medical communications company that provides full-service solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech, biopharmaceutical, medical device, and medical diagnostic companies. We elevate healthcare communications through education by partnering strategically with life science companies and providers.

When asked about its success, founder and president of medical leverage, Dave Oury, says, "I take great pride in what we've accomplished for our clients over the last 20 years. I started this agency with a primary focus on effective communications, innovative solutions, and impeccable service, and that focus remains the same two decades later. I am grateful for our talented medial leverage team which has been instrumental in our success and I look forward to continuing our commitment to excellence bringing medical communications solutions to our clients for many years to come."

In addition to its monumental growth the last two decades, Oury is also a proud member of the Forbes Agency Council and the PharmaVOICE 100. Also during its 20th year, in 2021, medical leverage was appointed to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies.

To learn more about medical leverage, their work, and how they are helping achieve success for their clients, please visit www.medicalleverage.com. Further, follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/medical-leverage.

For 20 years, we have had the distinct honor of working with marketing, medical affairs, sales training, and market access teams within US and international companies. We know that behind every program there is a product and behind every healthcare professional there is a patient. We focus on our clients, so they can focus on healthcare professionals and, ultimately, their patients.

