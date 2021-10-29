Twain Financial Partners Provides C-PACE Financing for Nova Apartments

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twain Financial Partners is pleased to announce the successful Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) financing in connection with the ground-up construction of 251-unit apartment development in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Twain's funding will provide state-of-the-art clean energy improvements to the building, which will feature one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments and a full suite of amenities including a fitness center, bicycle storage, EV charging stations, storage rooms, a clubhouse, outdoor pool deck, among others. Plans also include 2,200 square feet of street-level commercial space.

New Land Enterprises (New Land) serves as developer for this project. New Land is a Milwaukee-based development, acquisition, and management firm with a decades-long track record of thoughtful place-making; efficient, smart design; and expert management.

"Like all our developments, we hope we're contributing positively to the built environment and the community of residents near downtown and in surrounding neighborhoods," said Tim Gokhman of New Land. "We're proud of the work we've done and are thankful for the collaboration of our various finance partners, including Twain Financial, Huntington Bank, and Old National Bank.

"Twain is very proud to be a part of this transaction," said Erik Lintvedt, Business Development Officer at Twain. "New Land is continuing to set a high watermark for our collective expectations around energy consumption – even among comparable PACE transactions. Moreover, we have thoroughly enjoyed the partnership with New Land and look forward to future projects."

Twain Financial Partners is an investment management firm located in St. Louis, Missouri with over $4 billion in assets under management within the public-private partnership sector. The firm works with a wide variety of investment types, specializing in tax credit, structured debt, and real estate transactions. Twain works closely with financial institutions and corporations to structure and manage investments that offer both attractive economic return and social benefits.

