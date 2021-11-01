Ceragon Networks Reports 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

Q3 2021 Financial Highlights:

  • Revenues of $76.1 million
  • Operating income of $2.9 million on a GAAP basis, or $4.0 million on a non-GAAP basis
  • EPS of $0.00 per diluted share on a GAAP basis, or $0.02 per diluted share on a non-GAAP basis

Q3 2021 Business Highlights:

  • Strong bookings in North America, India and Europe; book-to-bill above 1
  • Eighteen 5G design wins to date, across all geographies
  • North America:    
        o    Strong quarter, especially in regards to Tier 1 activity   
            o    5G-related bookings accounted for over 50% of all North American bookings year-to-date
  • Europe: 5G-related bookings accounted for over 35% of all European bookings year-to-date
  • India: Continued healthy demand for network upgrades and expansion

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT), the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Doron Arazi, CEO, commented: "I'm pleased to report a successful third quarter. We experienced significant growth in our revenues and returned to profitability. Across different regions, we enjoyed sustained robust bookings, the addition of new customers, and the increase in our backlog, giving us confidence for the remainder of the year. We achieved new 5G design wins. Against the backdrop of the ongoing challenges in component and shipping industries, we are doing the utmost to support our customers in meeting their goals, even on account of increased costs for us.

At Ceragon, we operate with a vision to create equal digital opportunities for all people around the world. We do this by bringing communication capabilities everywhere. We are pleased to see operators and network providers on accelerated schedules, and more governments working to bring better communication infrastructure to rural areas. They all want the highest quality solution and they all want it fast. We are proud that we are able to meet most of their demands."

Primary Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results:

Revenues were $76.1 million, up 7.8% from $70.6 million in Q3 2020 and up 10.9% from $68.6 million in Q2 2021. The increase from Q3 2020 is mainly attributed to stronger sales in India.

Gross profit was $23.5 million, giving us a gross margin of 30.9%, compared with a gross margin of 33.4% in Q3 2020 and 31.9% in Q2 2021.

Operating income was $2.9 million compared with $3.4 million for Q3 2020 and $0.5 million for Q2 2021.

Net income (loss) was $0.3 million, or $0.00 per diluted share compared with $1.6 million, or $0.02 per diluted share for Q3 2020 and a net loss of $(1.7) million, or (0.02) per diluted share for Q2 2021.

Non-GAAP results were as follows: gross margin 31%, operating income $4.0 million, and net income $1.4 million, or $0.02 per diluted share.

Cash and cash equivalents were $27.2 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $28.7 million at June 30, 2021.

For a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the attached tables.

Revenue breakout by geography:


Q3 2021

India

35%

North America

14%

Europe

15%

Latin America

21%

APAC

9%

Africa

6%

Outlook

We continue to be confident about our revenue growth in 2021 and still expect it to be on the higher end of our annual revenue guidance, which is between $275-$295 million. That said, the global component and shipping challenges still create fluctuations in our quarterly revenues, and influence our gross margin. Despite these challenges, we expect our net income for the second half of 2021, on a non-GAAP basis, to be around break-even.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ: CRNT) is the global innovator and leading solutions provider of 5G wireless transport. With a vision to create equal digital opportunities for all people around the world, we bring communication capabilities everywhere by delivering robust, fiber-like wireless connectivity. We help operators and other service providers to increase operational efficiency and enhance end-customers' quality of experience with quick-to-deploy wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Our customers include service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies, and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 5G & 4G broadband wireless connectivity, mission-critical multimedia services, stabilized communications, and other applications at high reliability and speed. Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless transport provide highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless transport for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power, real estate, and labor resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. We deliver a complete portfolio of turnkey end-to-end AI-based managed and professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 400 service providers, as well as more than 800 private network owners, in more than 140 countries. For more information please visit: www.ceragon.com

Safe Harbor Ceragon Networks® and FibeAir® are registered trademarks of Ceragon Networks Ltd. in the United States and other countries. CERAGON ® is a trademark of Ceragon Networks Ltd., registered in various countries. Other names mentioned are owned by their respective holders. This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Ceragon's management about Ceragon's business, financial condition, results of operations, micro and macro market trends and other issues addressed or reflected therein. Examples of forward-looking statements include: projections of demand, revenues, net income, gross margin, capital expenditures and liquidity, competitive pressures, order timing, growth prospects, product development, financial resources, cost savings and other financial and market matters. You may identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "targets", "expects", "intends", "potential" or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Although we believe that the projections reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations therefrom will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, the continued effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global markets and on the markets in which we operate, including the risk of a continued disruption to our and our customers', providers', business partners and contractors' business and operations; the continued effect of the uprise in shipping costs and decrease in shipping slots availability (which is partially associated to the COVID-19 effects) on the global markets and on the markets in which we operate, including price erosion, late deliveries and the risk of damages and orders cancellation created thereby; the continuing impact  of components shortage due to the global shortage in semiconductors and chipsets, which could continue to cause delays in deliveries of our products and delays in the deployment of wireless communication networks by our customers, slowdowns and other adverse effects on our industry and the risk of damages and orders cancellation created thereby, as well as price erosion due to constant price increase, payment of expedite fees and inventory pre-ordering and procurement acceleration; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of Ceragon's expected business in certain countries and particularly in India, where a small number of customers are expected to represent a significant portion of our revenues; risks associated with any failure to meet our product development timetable, including delay in the tape-out of our new chipset; the risk that the rollout of 5G services could take longer or be performed differently than anticipated and such other risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, as further detailed in Ceragon's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in Ceragon's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect our results, represent our views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. Such forward-looking statements do not purport to be predictions of future events or results and there can be no assurance that it will prove to be accurate. Ceragon may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future but the company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so except as may be required by law. Ceragon's public filings are available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and may also be obtained from Ceragon's website at www.ceragon.com.  

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)




Three months ended

September 30,


Nine months ended

September 30,



2021


2020


2021


2020



















Revenues


$    76,115


$    70,581


$    213,006


$    188,879

Cost of revenues


52,600


47,003


147,460


134,789










Gross profit


23,515


23,578


65,546


54,090










Operating expenses:









Research and development, net


6,713


7,329


21,678


21,389

Sales and Marketing


8,550


7,986


24,483


24,459

General and administrative


5,316


4,909


15,606


14,350










Total operating expenses


$    20,579


$    20,224


$     61,767


$     60,198










Operating income (loss)


2,936


3,354


3,779


(6,108)










Financial expenses and others, net


2,375


1,395


5,228


3,167










Income (loss) before taxes


561


1,959


(1,449)


(9,275)










Taxes on income


295


277


1,167


1,057

Equity loss in affiliates


-


98


-


441










Net income (loss)


$         266


$     1,584


$     (2,616)


$   (10,773)










Basic net income (loss) per share


$       0.00


$       0.02


$      (0.03)


$      (0.13)

Diluted net income (loss) per share


$      0.00


$       0.02


$      (0.03)


$      (0.13)










Weighted average number of shares

used in computing basic net  income

(loss) per share


83,717,482


81,277,995


83,245,798


81,019,808










Weighted average number of shares

used in computing diluted net income

(loss) per share


84,636,726


82,000,357


83,245,798


81,019,808

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)



September 30,


December 31, 

2021

2020

ASSETS


Unaudited


Audited






CURRENT ASSETS:





      Cash and cash equivalents


$               27,235


$               27,101

Trade receivables, net 


109,863


107,388

Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses


18,175


14,755

      Inventories 


53,203


50,627






Total current assets


208,476


199,871






NON-CURRENT ASSETS:





   Deferred tax assets


8,543


8,279

   Severance pay and pension fund


5,759


6,059

   Property and equipment, net


28,885


31,748

   Operating lease right-of-use assets


21,830


6,780

   Intangible assets, net


5,834


6,117

   Other non-current assets


16,089


13,565






Total non-current assets


86,940


72,548






Total assets


$             295,416


$            272,419






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY










CURRENT LIABILITIES:





     Trade payables


$               62,435


$               63,722

     Deferred revenues


3,028


3,492

     Short-term loans


11,900


5,979

     Operating lease liabilities


4,450


3,183

     Other accounts payable and accrued expenses


25,048


24,048






Total current liabilities


106,861


100,424






LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





     Accrued severance pay and pension


11,024


11,601

     Deferred revenues


9,155


7,495

     Operating lease liabilities


17,973


3,840

     Other long-term payables


2,740


2,933






Total long-term liabilities


40,892


25,869






SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:





     Share capital:





     Ordinary shares 


224


218

     Additional paid-in capital


427,311


420,958

     Treasury shares at cost


(20,091)


(20,091)

     Other comprehensive loss


(10,274)


(8,068)

     Accumulated deficits


(249,507)


(246,891)






Total shareholders' equity


147,663


146,126






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$             295,416


$             272,419

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(U.S. dollars, in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended

September 30,


Nine months ended

September 30,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Cash flow from operating activities:








Net income (loss)

$                 266


$          1,584


$        (2,616)


$      (10,773)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net

cash provided by (used in) operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

2,959


2,728


8,788


8,112

Loss from sale of property and equipment, net

6


-


73


-

Stock-based compensation expense

1,034


384


1,671


1,251

Increase (decrease) in accrued severance pay

and pensions, net

220


122


(284)


(166)

Decrease (increase) in trade receivables, net

(2,825)


(10,927)


(2,588)


8,178

Increase in other accounts receivable and

prepaid expenses (including other long term assets)

(1,848)


(660)


(7,720)


(5,379)

Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets

945


1,286


3,393


3,862

Decrease (increase) in inventory, net of write off

(1,389)


1,384


(3,435)


8,910

Decrease (increase) in deferred tax asset, net

(139)


73


(264)


(36)

Decrease in trade payables

(2,402)


(310)


(265)


(5,089)

Increase (decrease) in other accounts

payable and accrued expenses (including

other long term liabilities)

3,460


1,165


(186)


(134)

Decrease in operating lease liability

(843)


(1,129)


(3,042)


(4,046)

Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues

(111)


1,075


1,196


1,878

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$              (667)


$      (3,225)


$        (5,279)


$           6,568

Cash flow from investing activities:








Purchase of property and equipment

(2,316)


(1,166)


(6,247)


(4,804)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

-


-


200


-

Purchase of intangible assets

(20)


(64)


(20)


(343)

Net cash used in investing activities

$           (2,336)


$      (1,230)


$        (6,067)


$        (5,147)









Cash flow from financing activities:








Proceeds from exercise of options

730


293


4,688


847

Proceeds from (repayment of) bank credits and loans, net

900


(1,800)


6,900


3,279

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

$              1,630


$      (1,507)


$        11,588


$           4,126









Translation adjustments on cash and cash equivalents

$                 (62)


$            (50)


$             (108)


$             (331)

Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

$            (1,435)


$       (6,012)


$              134


$           5,216

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

28,670


35,167


27,101


23,939

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$            27,235


$       29,155


$         27,235


$         29,155

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)




Three months ended


Nine months ended



September 30,


September 30,



2021


2020


2021


2020














GAAP cost of revenues


$

52,600


$

47,003


$

147,460


$

134,789

Stock based compensation expenses



(89)



(32)



(160)



(92)

Paycheck protection program



-



-



306



-

Changes in indirect tax positions



(2)



(1)



(5)



(3)

Non-GAAP cost of revenues


$

52,509


$

46,970


$

147,601


$

134,694














GAAP gross profit


$

23,515


$

23,578


$

65,546


$

54,090

Gross profit adjustments



91



33



(141)



95

Non-GAAP gross profit


$

23,606


$

23,611


$

65,405


$

54,185














GAAP Research and development expenses


$

6,713


$

7,329


$

21,678


$

21,389

Stock based compensation expenses



(73)



(30)



(186)



(129)

Non-GAAP Research and development expenses


$

6,640


$

7,299


$

21,492


$

21,260














GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses


$

8,550


$

7,986


$

24,483


$

24,459

Stock based compensation expenses



(201)



(167)



(355)



(435)

Paycheck protection program



-



-



673



-

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing expenses


$

8,349


$

7,819


$

24,801


$

24,024














GAAP General and Administrative expenses


$

5,316


$

4,909


$

15,606


$

14,350

Retired CEO compensation



-



-



(810)



-

Stock based compensation expenses



(671)



(155)



(970)



(595)

Non-GAAP General and Administrative expenses


$

4,645


$

4,754


$

13,826


$

13,755














GAAP operating income (loss)


$

2,936


$

3,354


$

3,779


$

(6,108)

Stock based compensation expenses



1,034



384



1,671



1,251

Changes in indirect tax positions



2



1



5



3

Retired CEO compensation



-



-



810



-

Paycheck protection program



-



-



(979)



-

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)


$

3,972


$

3,739


$

5,286


$

(4,854)














GAAP financial expenses and others, net


$

2,375


$

1,395


$

5,228


$

3,167

Leases – financial income (expenses)



(102)



(157)



(351)



183

Non-GAAP financial expenses and others, net


$

2,273


$

1,238


$

4,877


$

3,350














GAAP Tax expenses


$

295


$

277


$

1,167


$

1,057

Non cash tax adjustments



53



(76)



(52)



(4)

Non-GAAP Tax expenses


$

348


$

201


$

1,115


$

1,053














GAAP equity loss in affiliates


$

-


$

98


$

-


$

441

Other non-cash adjustments



-



(98)



-



(441)

Non-GAAP equity loss in affiliates


$

-


$

-


$

-


$

-

















RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS



(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



(Unaudited)








  Three months ended


Nine months ended





September 30,


September 30,





2021


2020


2021


2020


















GAAP net income (loss)


$

266


$

1,584


$

(2,616)


$

(10,773)



   Stock based compensation    



1,034



384



1,671



1,251


   Expenses


   Changes in indirect tax positions



2



1



5



3



   Leases – financial expenses  



102



157



351



(183)


   (income)


   Paycheck protection program



-



-



(979)



-



   Retired CEO compensation 



-



-



810



-



   Non-cash tax adjustments



(53)



76



52



4



   Other non-cash adjustment



-



98



-



441



Non-GAAP net income (loss) 


$

1,351


$

2,300


$

(706)


$

(9,257)





$

0.00


$

0.02


$

(0.03)


$

(0.13)


GAAP basic net income (loss) per share




$

0.00


$

0.02


$

(0.03)


$

(0.13)


GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share




$

0.02


$

0.03


$

(0.01)


$

(0.11)


Non-GAAP basic and diluted net

income (loss) per share





83,717,482



81,277,995



83,245,798



81,019,808


Weighted average number of shares

used in computing GAAP

basic net income (loss) per share





84,636,726



82,000,357



83,245,798



81,019,808


Weighted average number of shares

used in computing GAAP diluted

net income (loss) per share





85,270,955



82,244,119



83,245,798



81,019,808


Weighted average number of shares

used in computing Non-GAAP diluted

net income (loss) per share

