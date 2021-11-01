Introducing Johnnie Walker High Rye Blended Scotch Whisky - the Brand's First High Rye Profile Whisky for Enthusiasts Looking for a Taste that Breaks Convention

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 200 years, Johnnie Walker has pushed boundaries to become the most popular Scotch Whisky brand in the world, and this latest innovation is a taste crafted with a trailblazing spirit, years of tradition and layers of flavor waiting to be explored. Johnnie Walker High Rye Blended Scotch Whisky features a unique mash bill of 60% rye aged in American oak barrels, and includes notable single malts that are central to the Johnnie Walker Black Label flavor profile.

This is the first whisky from the brand to showcase a high rye profile and Johnnie Walker Master Blender, Jim Beveridge, and Johnnie Walker Whisky Specialist, George Harper, crafted it to be an exceptional whisky, perfect for mixing cocktails like a Manhattan, yet pleasantly smooth to be enjoyed on its own. The resulting taste presents layers of balanced flavors, including sweet orchard fruit notes from Cardhu, rich berry fruit notes from Glenkinchie, and subtle whisps of smoke from Caol Ila that are blended with rye and grain whiskies distilled at the Cameronbridge and Teaninich distilleries.

"Johnnie Walker High Rye Blended Scotch Whisky continues our tradition of pushing the boundaries for what a Scotch whisky can do," said Johnnie Walker Master Blender Jim Beveridge. "Our journey towards crafting something truly unique and fantastic was guided by Johnnie Walker Black Label and how flavors from rye whiskies present nicely in classic whisky cocktails. The tasting experience features familiar Johnnie Walker notes that are expressed and emphasized like nothing we've crafted before, perfectly complementing our existing portfolio of products."

The launch will be supported with a robust marketing campaign beginning this fall that will include sampling, traditional and digital advertising, social media, influencer and public relations support. The packaging features the iconic square-bottle and slanted label, while accompanied by new creative inspired by the blend of Scotch and rye whisky traditions, with bold undertones that highlight the innovative spirt captured within each bottle.

Johnnie Walker High Rye Blended Scotch Whisky is now available in the U.S. wherever fine spirits are sold, with a suggested retail price of $34.99 (750 ml/bottle, 45% ABV).

About Johnnie Walker:

Johnnie Walker is the world's number one Scotch Whisky brand1 (IWSR), enjoyed by people in over 180 countries around the world. Since the time of its founder, John Walker, those who blend its whiskies have pursued flavor and quality above all else.

Six generations of skilled Master Blenders have pioneered and crafted bold new flavors that have transformed a small Scottish grocery store business, founded in 1820, into an international whisky business selling stylish, authentic, and iconic blends.

Today's range of award-winning whiskies includes Johnnie Walker Red Label, Black Label, Double Black, Green Label, Gold Label Reserve, Aged 18 Years and Blue Label. Together they account for over 14 million cases sold annually (IWSR, 2020), making Johnnie Walker the most popular Scotch Whisky brand in the world.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, http://www.drinkiq.com/, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

