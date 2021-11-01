NEW RevitaLash® Cosmetics Lash & Brow Masque Repairs, Fortifies and Revitalizes Lashes and Brows

VENTURA, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RevitaLash® Cosmetics, leaders and innovators in the lash and brow category, adds to their award-winning line of conditioning and enhancing cosmetics with the breakthrough ultra-reparative treatment, Lash & Brow Masque.

Lash & Brow Masque addresses visible and physical signs of compromised lashes and brows, both immediately, and more over time. From over-styling to daily makeup usage and damage caused by professional lash or brow services, this masque repairs damaged, compromised hair by infusing it with an immediate burst of intense, nutrient rich ingredients to promote the look of healthier, softer, shinier and more flexible hair.

The one-of-a-kind nutrient dense formula features a new generation of tube encapsulating masque technology that surrounds and saturates each hair, dispensing the concentrated ingredients to repair, restore, and protect lashes and brows. The nourishing formula features Tri-Flora Complex, a breakthrough blend of Ginseng, Gleditsia, and White Nettle, designed to fortify hair and improve strength, natural volume, and vitality. Trehalose repairs moisture levels and makes hair less prone to breakage while Biotin conditions and strengthens, and vitamin E, a powerful antioxidant, protects and preserves hairs' integrity.

In a three-week independent consumer study, 91% reported more hydrated lashes and brows, 89% confirmed healthier looking lashes and brows, and 85% claimed the formula repaired, replenished, and strengthened lashes and brows*.

"We're excited to offer a reparative Lash & Brow Masque treatment product to our range of offerings – especially one that boasts both immediate and long-term benefits," said Lori Jacobus, President & Global CMO of RevitaLash Cosmetics. "As a company dedicated to enhancing lash and brow health, we knew it was important to offer a treatment that works in tandem with RevitaLash® Advanced and RevitaBrow® Advanced to repair and restore while also delivering hydration for strong shiny, healthy lashes and brows - and especially so as consumers continue to seek out damaging lash and brow treatments. We want to continue to be the brand they reach for to restore health and natural beauty to their most treasured assets."

The RevitaLash Cosmetics Lash & Brow Masque retails for $49.00 and is available at Nordstrom.com, in select spas and salons and RevitaLash.com beginning November 1, 2021.

About RevitaLash ® Cosmetics

RevitaLash Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70+ countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information, visit www.revitalash.com . [RevitaLash Advanced is not available in California]

*Survey results from an independent 3-week consumer study including 75 participants.

