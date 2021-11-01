Sohu.com to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 15, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU), China's leading online media, video and gaming business group, will report its third quarter 2021 unaudited financial results on Monday, November 15, 2021, before U.S. market hours.

Sohu's management team will host a conference call on the same day at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, November 15, 2021 (8:30 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time, November 15, 2021) following the quarterly results announcement.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) was established by Dr. Charles Zhang, one of China's internet pioneers, in 1990s. As a mainstream media platform in China, Sohu is indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing a network of web properties and community based products which continuously offer a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication to the vast Sohu users. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties, consisting of the leading online media destinations of Sohu News App, mobile news portal m.sohu.com, PC portal www.sohu.com; online video website tv.sohu.com; and online games www.changyou.com/en/.

Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news and information services on Sohu's matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms. Sohu's online game business, conducted by its subsidiary Changyou, develops and operates a diverse portfolio of PC and mobile games, such as Tian Long Ba Bu ("TLBB"), one of the most popular PC games in China. Changyou also owns and operates the 17173.com Website, a game information portal in China.

