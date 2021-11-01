Ten Fearless Changemakers Named This Year's L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth, as Brand Celebrates 50 Years of "Because You're Worth It" Philanthropic Program Set to Return to NBC for 2nd Annual Primetime Special; Public Voting to Select this Year's National Honoree is Now Open

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- #1 global beauty brand, L'Oréal Paris USA , today announces its 2021 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth class, recognizing the philanthropic achievements of ten non-profit leaders from across the nation who bring to life the brand's signature tagline, "Because You're Worth It" by making meaningful change that addresses some of society's most pressing issues.

In a year of tremendous change and need, each woman exemplified extraordinary passion for their community by creating innovative solutions that met the needs of the most vulnerable. From addressing the rising hate speech and xenophobia against Asian Americans, to raising attention to the underreporting of Black missing individuals, and saving lives by advancing awareness for depression and suicide amongst youth.

In the 16th year of the brand's signature philanthropic program, the 2021 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth class will join a multifaceted alumnae network of 150 individuals, who champion a diverse range of causes and hold unwavering resiliency, bravery and courage that shows others the power of owning one's worth. In recognition of their charitable work, they will also each receive $20,000 in funding to support their endeavors, mentorship from the L'Oréal Paris community to build their organizations, and a national platform to share their story.

Now through November 30, Americans are invited to visit WomenofWorth.com to read their stories and then vote for one woman to be named this year's National Honoree, who will receive an additional $25,000 for their non-profit. One vote per day, per individual will qualify.

"For over 50 years L'Oréal Paris has strived to foster and inspire a sense of worth in others, and no one exemplifies our mission more than our Women of Worth who lift up the most vulnerable in their local communities," said L'Oréal Paris USA President, Ali Goldstein. "That's why it's our honor to build a platform that elevates not only their remarkable stories of tenacity, but their charitable giving to create even greater impact. From our upcoming primetime television special to exclusive digital storytelling, we hope you are inspired by this year's incredible women."

Meet the 2021 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth Honorees

Amanda Munz – Long Island, NY; Founder, The Fashion Foundation : addresses sustainability within the fashion industry by selling excess fashion samples, with proceeds supporting local schoolchildren – Long Island, NY; Founder,: addresses sustainability within the fashion industry by selling excess fashion samples, with proceeds supporting local schoolchildren

Ashley Rhodes-Courter – St. Petersburg, FL ; Founder & Executive Director, Sustainable Families LLC : educates, supports and strengthens high-risk and high-conflict families by creating access to mental health, educational, nutritional and other care opportunities ; Founder & Executive Director,: educates, supports and strengthens high-risk and high-conflict families by creating access to mental health, educational, nutritional and other care opportunities

Briana Daniel – Orlando, FL ; Founder, Street Team Movement, Inc . restores hope to individuals impacted by homelessness by providing them with laundry and remedial aid distributed through vending machines ; Founder,. restores hope to individuals impacted by homelessness by providing them with laundry and remedial aid distributed through vending machines

Lara MacGregor – Louisville, KY; Founder, Hope Scarves : supports people facing cancer through scarves and stories – Louisville, KY; Founder,: supports people facing cancer through scarves and stories

Marian McCord – St. Louis, MO ; Co-founder, CHADS Coalition for Mental Health : saves young lives by advancing awareness and prevention of depression and suicide ; Co-founder,: saves young lives by advancing awareness and prevention of depression and suicide

Michelle Tran – New York , NY; Co-founder, Soar Over Hate : Combats anti-Asian hate and xenophobia by equipping Asian Americans with personal safety devices, need-based scholarships and culturally competent therapy , NY; Co-founder,: Combats anti-Asian hate and xenophobia by equipping Asian Americans with personal safety devices, need-based scholarships and culturally competent therapy

Natalie Guo – Boston, MA ; Founder, Off Their Plate : empowers local minority-led kitchens to deliver the restorative power of wholesome meals to those experiencing hardship ; Founder,: empowers local minority-led kitchens to deliver the restorative power of wholesome meals to those experiencing hardship

Natalie Wilson – Washington, D.C.; Co-founder, Black & Missing Foundation : brings awareness to missing people of color, educates the minority community on personal safety, and provides vital resources to help family and friends of missing persons – Washington, D.C.; Co-founder,: brings awareness to missing people of color, educates the minority community on personal safety, and provides vital resources to help family and friends of missing persons

Pooja Chandrashekar – Potomac Falls, VA ; Founder & CEO, ProjectCSGirls : Inspires girls to pursue computer science and technology a national competition, hands-on STEM workshops and mentorship programs ; Founder & CEO,: Inspires girls to pursue computer science and technology a national competition, hands-on STEM workshops and mentorship programs

Starr Davis – Miami, FL; Founder, The Starr Institute, Inc.: educates, engages and empowers youth and the community about child sexual abuse and exploitation – Miami, FL; Founder,educates, engages and empowers youth and the community about child sexual abuse and exploitation

To elevate their powerful stories, this year's honorees will be featured on primetime television, as the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth special broadcast event makes its return to NBC this fall. Consumers are also invited to follow L'Oréal Paris on social now through December for exclusive digital programming, that extends storytelling around each honoree by raising visibility to their inspiring journeys of resiliency, as well their commitment to enriching their local communities.

For more information about L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth, the 2021 honorees and their organizations, visit WomenofWorth.com and L'Oréal Paris on Facebook, Instagram , Twitter , TikTok and Pinterest . Join and follow the conversation by using the hashtag #WomenOfWorth.

About Women of Worth

For the last 16 years, L'Oréal Paris' signature philanthropic program, Women of Worth has brought to life the brand's iconic tagline, "Because You're Worth It," by championing women whose unwavering resilience, bravery and courage show the power of owning one's worth.

Each year, ten founders and leaders of grassroot non-profits are recognized for their work across a breadth of charitable causes to receive charitable funding, mentorship through the L'Oréal Paris network to build their organizations and a national platform to share their story.

In 2020, the L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth program launched its first national primetime special on NBC to spotlight their remarkable stories. The special will return in fall 2021.

About L'Oréal Paris

The L'Oréal Paris division of L'Oréal USA, Inc. is a total beauty care brand dedicated to empowering women by offering luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. The brand's signature tagline, "Because I'm Worth It," was born in the United States in 1973 to celebrate the beauty and intrinsic self-worth of women, and for more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has been providing women around the world with products in four major beauty categories: hair color, haircare, skincare and cosmetics. With L'Oréal's invention of hair color in 1909, the brand continues to serve as a leading innovator of hair products across color, care, and styling with brands such as Superior Preference, Féria, Colorista, Elvive, the Ever Collection, and Elnett Satin Hairspray. L'Oréal Paris provides scientifically-advanced skincare products that are tested to address individual skin concerns through its renowned brands Revitalift, Pure-Sugar, Pure-Clay, Age Perfect, and Sublime Bronze. L'Oréal Paris' iconic cosmetics include best-seller Voluminous Lash Paradise, as well as the Infallible, True Match, Colour Riche, Voluminous, and Visible Lift collections. For more information about L'Oréal Paris and to receive personalized advice, expert tips, and exclusive content, please visit www.lorealparisusa.com or follow on Instagram ( @LOrealParis ), Twitter (@ LOrealParisUSA ), Facebook (@ LOrealParisUSA ), and Pinterest (@ LOrealParisUSA ).

