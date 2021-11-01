ZCG-Backed CTM Group Acquires Assets from NAMCO USA

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Capital Partners, LLC ("ZCP"), the private equity fund management arm of Z Capital Group, LLC (together with its affiliates, "ZCG"), a leading privately-held asset manager, today announced that its portfolio company CTM Group Inc. ("CTM" or the "Company"), has acquired assets from NAMCO USA INC. ("NAMCO"). Under the terms of the asset purchase agreement, CTM, a leading global provider of managed entertainment and souvenir solutions for tourist destinations and other high-traffic venues, has acquired a portfolio of 39 directly operated entertainment locations, including arcades, children's rides and carousels across the U.S., as well as close to 2,000 pieces of equipment from NAMCO.

CTM Group Inc.

The acquired portfolio is competitively positioned in attractive locations across the U.S. and outfitted with modern play card systems. The acquisition extends CTM's leadership position as the provider of choice for leisure and entertainment in high-traffic sites. The additional locations further enhance CTM's managed service platform and deepen its relationship with blue-chip venue partners.

"We are pleased to acquire this portfolio of entertainment locations, which are located in attractive, high-traffic sites and enable CTM to extend our footprint and broaden our installed base," said David Bishop, Chief Executive Officer of CTM. "With the closing of the transaction, we look forward to continuing to drive growth across our highly-scalable, managed service platform."

"This acquisition is extremely complementary for CTM, which is well-positioned to continue its impressive growth trajectory, particularly given the pent-up demand following COVID-19. We look forward to continuing to support David and the management team as we leverage our operational expertise and financial resources to drive continued value creation," said James Zenni, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of ZCG.

"This transaction leverages CTM's established infrastructure to strategically and efficiently grow its footprint and further increase its lead within the family entertainment space," said Rahul Sawhney, Senior Managing Director of ZCP. "CTM will continue to execute such attractive acquisition opportunities going forward."

About CTM Group Inc.

Formed in 2002, CTM Group Inc. is a leading global provider of managed entertainment and souvenir solutions for tourist destination and other high-traffic venues, including theme and amusement parks, zoos, aquariums, museums and retail locations worldwide. CTM has an international network of blue-chip venue partners and more than 25,000 pieces of installed equipment in over 2,000 popular venues. CTM is the provider of choice for entertainment and souvenir concepts at iconic tourist and retail destinations. For more information, please visit www.ctmgroupinc.com.

About ZCG

ZCG is a leading, privately held, New York based investment firm with approximately $5.0 billion of assets under management across complementary private equity and credit businesses.

Z Capital Partners, LLC ("ZCP") is the private equity fund management platform. ZCP's investment philosophy centers on operational value creation and is driven by targeted investment themes, deep sector expertise and strong partnerships with management teams. ZCP Principals have made over twenty-six years numerous investments across industries, including consumer products, consumer food, restaurants, gaming hospitality, manufacturing, media, publishing, metals and business services. ZCP current portfolio companies have worldwide annual revenues of approximately $1.6 billion, sell products in 55 countries, operate 15 manufacturing facilities, and have over 200,000 employees and associates directly and through joint ventures.

Z Capital Credit Partners, LLC ("ZCCP") is the credit fund management platform. ZCCP invests across a range of credit investments including leveraged loans, private debt, and opportunistic stressed credit. ZCCP manages closed and open-ended funds as well as structured vehicles for strategic debt. Developed over twenty years, ZCCP's approach to fundamental credit analysis encompasses proprietary sourcing, sophisticated structuring and comprehensive risk management using the Olympus™ system.

For more information, please visit www.zcg.com.

