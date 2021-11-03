Axon Announces Revised Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that its third quarter 2021 earnings release and conference call has been rescheduled to allow additional time to complete its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The delay is associated with the Company's implementation of multiple phases of its Enterprise Resource Planning ("ERP") and related systems, which were completed and went live during the third quarter.

The company will report its financial results after the market closes on Monday, November 15, 2021. Axon executives Rick Smith, CEO and founder; Luke Larson, president; and Jawad Ahsan, CFO; will host a live Zoom video webinar to discuss the company's financial results at 5 p.m. ET that same day.

The live webinar to discuss financial results, followed by Q&A, will be linked from Axon's investor relations website at https://investor.axon.com . An archived replay will be available after the call ends.

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 257,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 . Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.

