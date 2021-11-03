Hagerty Appoints Mark Roper as Managing Director of UK Operations

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Hagerty announced the latest addition to its executive leadership team to further drive the company's growth as a global automotive lifestyle brand. Mark Roper joined, effective November 1, as Managing Director of Hagerty International Limited taking charge of the brand's fast-paced growth in enthusiast vehicle insurance, automotive media, leading industry partnerships, engaging events and the promotion of UK car culture. Roper will report directly to Hagerty President, Global Markets, Jack Butcher.

Speaking of Roper's appointment Butcher said, "Mark's appointment will be instrumental in achieving our vision to further expand the Hagerty brand in the UK. Mark has a long and esteemed career within membership, loyalty and insurance, and with his leadership experience Hagerty will further strengthen its place at the heart of UK automotive culture."

Roper joins Hagerty from a role at Collinson, a loyalty and travel services business which operates Priority Pass, the world's leading independent airport lounge access club, where he was responsible for global commercial development.

Starting his career at Lloyds Bank, Roper, in his role Head of Loyalty, launched Premier Banking, the first membership account of its kind in the UK. At American Express he led the merchant services business for the UK & Nordic regions where he exponentially increased card acceptance and was responsible for initiatives such as the UK launch of Small Business Saturday and Shop Small, highly successful loyalty programmes designed for small merchants. As Managing Director of Consumer and Affinity at Aon, Roper ran a large private client business and was responsible for numerous affinity partnerships across multiple sectors.

Hagerty is one of the world's largest automotive brands, producing the Hagerty Drivers Club magazine with a circulation of 2 million, daily automotive content, Hagerty Insider, and a YouTube channel with 1.75m subscribers.

