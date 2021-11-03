Veteran Families Live Better with Eyemart Express Donation and Everyday Discount - Nearly 50 veteran families assisted with optical retailer's VFW Unmet Needs Fund donation

DALLAS, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Five veteran families are no longer at risk of homelessness. Three military families are now able to go to work and make medical appointments after having their cars repaired. Two veteran families have running water and electricity in their homes again.

Veteran Families Live Better with Eyemart Express Donation and Everyday Discount. Nearly 50 veteran families now have safe and stable living conditions thanks to Eyemart Express’ donation to the VFW Unmet Needs Fund. The national optical retailer also offers veterans and military families with 20% everyday discounts on eyewear and optical accessories at its stores across the country.

These are 10 of the veteran households that now have safe and stable living conditions thanks to a recent $10,000 donation from Eyemart Express to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Unmet Needs Fund. The program relieves the financial burdens for military families in need. Almost 50 families have been helped since the optical retailer's partnership with the VFW, the nation's largest nonprofit veterans' service organization, began three years ago.

"Investing in our veterans creates stability for military families and opens doors to new career opportunities in optical by applying the valuable skills gained from their service," says Bill Butler, Eyemart Express Chief Operations Officer. "We are committed to honoring these deserving men and women and showing our appreciation of the sacrifices they have made for our country."

Eyemart Express continues to support veterans with other initiatives including:

Everyday Discounts: Veterans and military families receive 20% discounts on all eyewear purchases at Eyemart Express stores nationwide. Military customers simply need to present a valid military, dependent, retiree, or DD214 card at the time of purchase to save on top of the company's already affordable prices.

Hiring: The optical retailer is focused on hiring veterans through a collaboration with the U.S. Army's Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS), which guarantees soldiers a job interview for potential employment at Eyemart Express stores across the country.

For more information on Eyemart Express' military programs, visit https://www.eyemartexpress.com/Military.

About Eyemart Express

Eyemart Express (EyemartExpress.com) is a national optical retailer known for providing high-quality prescription eyewear with a focus on affordability and convenience. Eyemart Express ranks among the top 10 optical retailers in the country with its family of brands: Vision 4 Less, Visionmart Express, and Eyewear Express. The company is based in Farmers Branch, Texas, and has 232 stores in 42 states. Eyemart Express offers a robust frame selection for the whole family with more than 2,000 frames from brands such as Ray-Ban, Coach, Nike, and Disney. On-site lens labs and skilled lab technicians can deliver high-quality glasses in as little as 30 minutes.

SOURCE Eyemart Express