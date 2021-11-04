ADAM Systems, a division of Karmak, Inc. acquired by PBS Systems

CARLINVILLE, Ill., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Karmak, Inc. announced that effective October 1, 2021, PBS Systems acquired its division of ADAM Systems. Founded in 1979, ADAM Systems provides fully integrated dealer management software to auto and powersports retailers across North America and Puerto Rico.

"We believe PBS will invest in and grow the ADAM systems business and team. ADAM and PBS both have terrific people with vast industry knowledge, so this is a very positive move for all parties. This allows Karmak to fully focus on being the premier DMS provider in the heavy-duty space.", stated Jim Allen, CEO, Karmak, Inc.

TAG Financial Institutions Group, based in New York, New York, acted as Karmak's exclusive sell-side advisor in this transaction. Given TAG's deep expertise in the automotive dealership space, TAG found the right strategic buyer and perfect home for the Adam's division. Karmak CEO Jim Allen, said "we selected the TAG automotive team to run our process because of their deep industry expertise in the Auto retail and F&I space and their proven ability to deliver great transaction outcomes."

About PBS

PBS Systems is a Dealership Management Software company based out of Calgary, Alberta. For over 30 years, they have been providing accurate, reliable dealership software, services, and support to dealership customers. This has propelled them to become the largest Canadian dealership vendor as well as one of the top three in Northern America. https://www.pbssystems.com/

About Karmak

For nearly 40 years, Karmak, Inc. has been a leading provider of business management solutions for the commercial transportation industry. Karmak, Inc. offers a unique approach combining innovative technology, strategic advice, and best practices. Learn more at Karmak.com.

This Press Release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer, invitation, solicitation, or recommendation to buy, sell, subscribe for, or issue any securities. While the information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, TAG Financial Institutions Group, LLC and Ashland Securities, LLC make no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. All information contained herein is preliminary, limited and subject to completion, correction or amendment. It should not be construed as investment, legal, or tax advice and may not be reproduced or distributed to any person. Certain Principals of TAG Financial Institutions Group, LLC are registered representatives of Ashland Securities, LLC Member FINRA, SIPC. TAG Financial Institutions Group, LLC and Ashland Securities, LLC are separate and unaffiliated entities. Securities and Investment Banking Services are offered through Ashland Securities, LLC.

Contact: Steven Nigro, snigro@tagfingroup.com, 212-993-7431

