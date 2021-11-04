Bright Pattern's Omnichannel Interaction Platform complements existing ITSM solutions like ServiceNow, Matrix 42, BMC, and Ivanti so ITSM and ESM executives can achieve goals to add digital channels, automation, and AI.

Enterprise Service Management Author, Kevin J. Smith, Presents Survey Findings Sponsored by Bright Pattern on ITSM and ESM Digital Transformation, Automation, and AI Bright Pattern's Omnichannel Interaction Platform complements existing ITSM solutions like ServiceNow, Matrix 42, BMC, and Ivanti so ITSM and ESM executives can achieve goals to add digital channels, automation, and AI.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bright Pattern , a leading provider of AI-powered cloud contact center software and Omnichannel Interaction Platform for ITSM and ESM, will sponsor and present at the 2021 SupportWorld Live Conference from November 6 to 11, 2021, in Orlando Florida. Bright Pattern's ESM and ITSM General Manager, Kevin J. Smith, will take the stage in his session "Turbocharge Your ITSM and ESM with AI, Automation and Digital Channels" where he will present key findings from the 2021 Innovative Technology for ITSM and ESM Trend Report .

Bright Pattern Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bright Pattern)

"I am really looking forward to seeing new faces and old friends at SupportWorld next week and hearing about what's on everybody's mind," said Kevin J. Smith, General Manager of ITSM and ESM at Bright Pattern. "For me, it is continuing the push to bring IT to 90% automation by 2025—the '90% Rule' described in my series of books on IT. Hear more about this in my session Tuesday, November 10th at 1:40 PM."

Key Observations from the Trend Report:

Improving customer and employee satisfaction is the biggest initiative cited by survey respondents, closely followed by customer self-service.

As expected, phone and email were the two dominant channels used for ITSM, more interesting is that self-service is a close third and the fact that web chat is used a great deal as well.

Nearly a third of respondents already use automation for ITSM and 43% plan to implement automation in the future.

AI is being taken up by IT service organizations, with 12% of respondents having already implemented AI and 45% planning to implement this technology.

"HDI is one of the most trusted sources of information in the ITSM and ESM industry," said Michael Mccloskey , CEO of Bright Pattern. "We are excited to join other industry leaders at the annual HDI conference, SupportWorld Live."

Bright Pattern Omnichannel Interaction Platform

In an increasingly virtual world and the rise of the remote workforce, communication is key. Bright Pattern's AI-powered omnichannel communication interaction platform enables your service management solution to communicate on all voice and digital channels (chat/SMS/MMS/email/messengers) while providing advanced automation of incidents, problems, changes, requests, and more.

The solution will dramatically improve the return-on-investment of your service management solution by enabling companies to communicate on any channel and providing features such as automated password reset, automated incident creation, and resolution, status updates and notifications, voice self-service, and automated routing of all communications. Measure employee performance and customer satisfaction with advanced quality management features to improve every interaction and outcome.

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to power their customer experience because of its easy-to-use yet powerful omnichannel platform, offering traditional channels and emerging channels like Facebook Messenger, in-app customer support, enterprise functionality, and cloud-first architecture. Bright Pattern was recently recognized by Ovum as a Market Challenger , by Omdia for best platform functionality , by Frost & Sullivan as a top-performing vendor, and as a leader by Gartner and G2 Crowd as a CCaaS leader.

Additional Information

About SupportWorld Live

Each year, HDI unites the global IT service and support community for an epic conference & expo to share best practices, network, overcome similar challenges, and celebrate success. SWL is where smarter service starts, and better business begins. Hundreds of sessions, case studies, workshops, and panel discussions complement an expo hall loaded with today's top technologies and solutions. And it all leads you to better business outcomes.

About Bright Pattern

Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered omnichannel contact center software and service management solutions for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. To make customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless and personal customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel with embedded AI omnichannel quality management . The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and are now delivering an architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach . Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bright Pattern