LUMINANCE BRANDS™ announces expansion of Headquarters and Warehouse Distribution Center

CLEVELAND, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LUMINANCE BRANDS is pleased to announce a migration of headquarters and an expansion of its distribution operations in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. LUMINANCE BRANDS relocated its headquarters from Commerce, California to Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio in 2020.

As a result of rapidly increasing demand for its lighting and ceiling fan products serving the residential, multi-family and commercial markets in the Midwest and Southeast, LUMINANCE BRANDS™ has determined Northeast Ohio to be a very compelling location to expand its distribution operations.

LUMINANCE BRANDS will be looking to fill many new positions for its warehouse and distribution center, in addition to adding staff in all functional areas including finance, supply chain management and inside sales.

"The market for our industry leading products has been growing steadily for many years and now, with the pandemic behind us, we are looking to increase the size of the LUMINANCE BRANDS team in Northeast Ohio" said Mike Giorgi, CEO LUMINANCE BRANDS.

"When we relocated to Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio in 2020 the plan was to grow our employment in the area. We have always believed Cleveland to be a great place to be headquartered and believe we will be the recipient of many talented people looking for a new home in this high growth industry" said Giorgi. "In addition, we are very excited to maintain our prominent role in the lighting industry by keeping our showroom at the Dallas Market Center, which signals our commitment to supporting our longstanding partners in the lighting showroom and distribution space."

About LUMINANCE BRANDS

Since 1951, LUMINANCE BRANDS has delivered distinctively decorative lighting alongside unparalleled quality and world-class service. LUMINANCE BRANDS™ offers a unique collection of light fixtures, ceiling fans and lighting components. The Sunset Lighting line provides high-quality, competitively priced indoor and outdoor lighting collections ideal for residential and multifamily markets. Sunset also provides a robust offering for both Commercial and Industrial applications. LUMINANCE BRANDS is also home to Concord Fans and recently launched kathy ireland® HOME by LUMINANCE BRANDS™ Ceiling Fans. These provide innovative, customizable and energy efficient ceiling fans that exceed expectations for quality, performance and design - setting the industry standard for air comfort since 1895. Conveniently located in Ohio, Texas, St. Louis and California, LUMINANCE BRANDS takes pride in offering in-stock product with same-day shipping from all distribution centers. www.LuminanceBrands.com

