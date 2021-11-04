Northern Rivers Family of Services Supports Their Mission and Finds Savings by Partnering with Nelnet Renewable Energy for Community Solar

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet Renewable Energy today announced Northern Rivers Family of Services ("Northern Rivers") as a partner and anchor tenant for community solar in upstate New York. As a community solar subscriber, Northern Rivers supports production of clean, renewable energy and its distribution to residents, businesses, organizations, and municipalities through the existing power grid.

In addition to empowering children, adults, and families to change their lives and build stronger communities, Northern Rivers is also committed to supporting renewable energy, which they view as vitally important to the future of our communities – and our planet. Northern Rivers leadership saw community solar as an appealing solution because it reflects the spirit of collaboration and action of the member agencies that comprise Northern Rivers.

Community solar farms are off-site collections of solar panels that produce and feed clean energy to the community through the existing power grid – and they're a fast-growing way for homeowners, renters, nonprofit organizations, businesses, schools, and municipalities to access and afford to support solar energy use. By subscribing to New York community solar with Nelnet Renewable Energy, Northern Rivers receives solar credits that reduce their monthly utility bill, saving them up to 10%1 on their monthly energy costs.

In addition to the potential for cost savings that will benefit the nonprofit organization, Northern Rivers has the opportunity to help educate their staff and clients about the importance of sustainability, and help their youth learn about community solar from both environmental and market-based perspectives.

"Northern Rivers Family of Services is committed to empowering people to build stronger communities. That includes understanding the impact we have on the environment and taking an active role in protecting the planet. This partnership with Nelnet Renewable Energy works for Northern Rivers on all levels. It helps our bottom line, allowing us to invest more of our resources in programs; it enables us to connect our great workforce to the benefits of community solar; and it makes the planet a greener place for our children," said William T. Gettman, Jr., chief executive officer of Northern Rivers.

"As a purpose-driven organization with 40-year-old roots, Nelnet Renewable Energy is happy to bring locally produced clean energy to residents and to organizations such as Northern Rivers, helping them save money on their monthly energy costs in the process," said Melissa Marks, managing director of community solar at Nelnet Renewable Energy. As an early adopter of community solar, Northern Rivers hopes to set an example for others in the community – and Nelnet Renewable Energy is excited about working with Northern Rivers to help educate others about the sustainability and cost savings benefits of community solar.

About Nelnet and Nelnet Renewable Energy: Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) is a diversified financial services and technology company focused on offering educational services, technology solutions, professional services, telecommunications, and asset management. A Nelnet company, Nelnet Renewable Energy specializes in community solar subscriber acquisition and management services. In addition, the organization helps bring solar to campuses, supports clean technology start-ups, has invested over $200 million of tax equity in 100+solar projects, and provides a co-investment platform to help others invest in solar. For more information, visit https://nelnetinc.com/businesses/nelnet-renewable-energy/.

Along with member organizations Northeast Parent & Child Society, Parsons Child & Family Center, and Unlimited Potential, Albany, NY-based Northern Rivers Family of Services empowers a staff of 14,000 professionals to serve more than 18,000 children, adults, and family members across 40 counties throughout upstate New York. To learn more about the mission and work of this human services nonprofit organization, please visit https://www.northernrivers.org/.

1 As a community solar subscriber, you can expect to see savings of up to 10% on your energy costs. For more on how cost savings are determined, see NelnetEnergy.com/sources/.

