Embraer releases its third quarter 2021 earnings release

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EMBRAER S.A. (NYSE: ERJ; B3: EMBR3) releases its Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Results.

HIGHLIGHTS

Embraer delivered 9 commercial jets and 21 executive jets (14 light / 7 large) in 3Q21, bringing the year-to-date deliveries to 32 commercial jets and 54 executive jets (36 light /18 large). Following solid sales activity in the period across businesses, total company firm order backlog at the end of 3Q21 was US$ 16.8 billion ;

Revenues in 3Q21 reached US$ 958.1 million , representing year-over-year growth of 26.3% compared to 3Q20, with double digit growth in all segments;

Excluding special items, adjusted EBIT and EBITDA were US$ 35.7 million and US$ 79.2 million , respectively, yielding adjusted EBIT margin of 3.7% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 8.3%. In the first nine months of 2021, adjusted EBIT margin was 3.8% and adjusted EBITDA margin was 8.9%;

Adjusted net loss (excluding special items and deferred income tax and social contribution) in 3Q21 was US$ (33.9) million , with adjusted loss per ADS of US$ (0.18) ;

Embraer generated free cash flow in 3Q21 of US$ 21.3 million , and in the first nine months of 2021 free cash usage was US$ (160.2) million . The positive free cash flow in 3Q21 represented the first time in more than 10 years the Company generated cash in the usually seasonally weak third quarter. The free cash flow in both periods represented a significant improvement compared to the prior year periods on better profitability and working capital efficiencies, particularly with respect to inventory management;

The Company finished the quarter with total cash of US$ 2.5 billion and net debt of US$ 1.8 billion ;