Scala Data Centers Announces CTO To Leverage Innovation And Automation Of Its Operations A reference in the global technology market, Agostinho Villela held key positions at IBM, having been Distinguished Engineer (DE) and worldwide Co-CTO of the company's Innovation Studios division

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers – the sustainable Hyperscalable data center platform, founded by DigitalBridge – an investment holding in digital infrastructure – reinforces its executive team with the hiring of Agostinho Villela for the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Graduated in Electronic Engineering from the Pontifical Catholic University (PUC) of Rio de Janeiro, Villela is part of a select group of professionals in Latin America and around the world to hold the position of Distinguished Engineer (DE) at IBM, one of the highest recognitions in the company's technical career.

Villela has over 34 years of experience in the technology industry worldwide, known for his ability to create state-of-the-art in innovation among different segments such as Software Defined Networks (SDN), Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum Computing and 5G. "With Villela joining our executive team, we are taking an important step to have the innovation permeating the entire company in a deep and transversal way. We will be even more focused on bringing intelligence to the processes, services and operation of our data centers and, thus, better scaling our clients' digital infrastructure," says Marcos Peigo, co-founder and CEO of Scala.

As the CTO, Villela will lead Scala's automation and innovation initiatives, working on 4 main pillars: risk mitigation, quality improvement, delivery time reduction and greater efficiency. For example, in order to improve work safety, availability and delivery time, data center constructions and operations may benefit from innovation with the use of a rapid prototyping model and Open Innovation via the use of Construtechs, to instrument buildings and computing centers and automate the generation of artifacts.

"We will evaluate a wide range of technological options, which may involve the use of unsupervised machine learning, predictive models to characterize and anticipate problems, computer vision to ensure the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in constructions sites and data centers, and even identifying what action people are taking," explains Villela. On the energy side, the CTO highlights possible study paths for improving efficiency, such as matching the supply and demand of renewable energy, energy supply in places that are difficult to reach via the electrical network and alternative ways of cooling in data centers.

Innovation and automation are themes that are deeply present in Villela's life and career. Founder of the IBM Brazil innovation garage in 2017 and the Brazil 5G Telecommunications Solutions Lab in 2020, Villela is the co-author of a patent on cybersecurity (digital printing of devices) and is responsible for a patent submission on caching for assistants based on voice. Entrepreneur and mentor at Endeavor, Cross-systems IT Specialist, and co-author of a Redbook on distributed computing programming, Villela is also a visiting professor in Rapid Innovation at Fundação Dom Cabral, having been IBM's worldwide representative in the Telecom Infra Project (TIP), member senior at IBM Academy of Technology worldwide and IBM Quantum Ambassador.

Scala CTO's hobbies include electric bikes, TV series, History, Geography and Cleantech.

About Scala Data Centers

Scala Data Centers is the Sustainable Hyperscalable Data Centers platform based in Brazil and founded by DigitalBridge. Developed to meet and exceed the growing demand for digital access in Latin America, Scala has a highly qualified team of more than 300 professionals and applies a flexible and innovative approach to offer exceptional colocation services for hyperscale customers, service providers and cloud software, and large companies. We customize cutting edge solutions for each customer in the construction of state-of-the-art data centers, with high availability, high energy efficiency and very high density. All of this combined with the best sustainability practices guided by our ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) program. For more information, visit www.scaladatacenters.com.

