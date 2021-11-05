World Science Scholars Announces 2021 Cohort

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Science Scholars (WSS) program, an initiative of the World Science Festival, announces its newest and largest class, with 48 young

World Science Scholars begin two years of learning and discover alongside Nobel and Breakthrough Prize winners.

Scholars from 16 countries. These exceptionally talented mathematical minds will have an unparalleled opportunity to apply their abilities to unexplored disciplines. Led by world-renowned experts, Scholars examine the ways that advanced mathematics skills can be applied to solve complex challenges in a wide range of multidisciplinary fields.

"We bring together some of the most talented math students in the world and show them where their skills can take them beyond pure mathematics," said World Science Festival Co-Founder and CEO Tracy Day. "WSS is designed to ignite curiosity, expand perspectives, and create an enduring community of young scholars that is mutually supportive and has expertise to tackle the world's most significant challenges."

The Scholars will begin a two-year journey of learning and discovery with WSS faculty, including Nobel and Breakthrough Prize winners, best-selling authors, and experts working at the cutting edge of their fields. Faculty members include renowned physicist and author Brian Greene, pioneering cardiologist and evolutionary biologist Barbara Naterson-Horowitz, trailblazing computer scientist Stephen Wolfram, Breakthrough Prize winner Cumrun Vafa, innovative biochemist Mandë Holford, Nobel Laureate Barry Barish, and many more.

Scholars take advanced, self-paced courses with interactive demonstrations, exercises, discussions, and video lectures. They collaborate on projects, attend virtual lab tours, and have the unique opportunity to interact directly with these unmatched experts and teaching fellows through riveting lectures and live virtual discussions. Scholars also join a vibrant and supportive online community that encourages discussion, debate, and collaboration among the students, enabling them to forge lifelong connections with their peers.

Ranging in age from 11-17, the Scholars bring a variety of interests and accomplishments, in addition to their exceptional academic abilities. The new cohort includes top math and science competition winners, as well as a winner of the Scholastic Lexus Eco Challenge Competition for a smart greywater filtration system, a student who founded a national STEM education organization that has provided of 10,000 free courses in 28 states, and another who is researching a novel automated pediatric-powered exoskeleton.

The World Science Scholars program is made possible by a grant from the John Templeton Foundation. Students are nominated for WSS by the World Science Festival's network of organizations and educational institutions or can apply directly to the program. The program's broad, multifaceted approach identifies students from diverse communities regardless of their race, gender, ethnicity, socioeconomic class, and location. For students with innate, exceptional abilities who may lack the means to access resources that will help them reach their potential, WSS' free high-quality digital, interactive programming can be a life-changing experience.

With the program now in its fourth year, the 2021 cohort brings the total number of Scholars to 150 students from 25 countries, with 74 active Scholars and 76 alumni. Upon completion of the program, Scholars become members of a growing alumni network who maintain bonds, help support future cohorts by serving as mentors, and provide informal college advice to new Scholars. Through the growing alumni network and mentorship opportunities, students are able to create an educational and social community of talented individuals that will extend well into the future.

The chart below presents the 2021 cohort of World Science Scholars.

NAME

AGE

LOCATION

SCHOOL

Abhinav Gurram

15

Morrisville, NC

Green Hope High School

Achyuta Rajaram

14

Sharon, MA

Phillips Exeter Academy

Akanksha Acharya

16

Katy, TX

Seven Lakes High School

Aman Burman

17

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Dubai College

Ana Anariba

15

Tegucigalpa, Honduras

DelCampo School

Anish Mudide

16

Acton, MA

Phillips Exeter Academy

Anouksha Bansal

15

Chandler, AZ

BASIS Chandler

Anthony Lee

16

Chestnut Hill, MA

Milton Academy

Arnav Goel

15

Chicago, IL

Whitney M Young Magnet High School

Chigozirim Ifebi

15

Elmont, NY

Elmont Memorial Junior-Senior High School

Christopher Gilbert

14

Cumberland Foreside, ME

Greely High School

Duru Korkmaz

15

Istanbul, Turkey

Bilfen Uskudar Science High School

Ethan McHugh

15

Chicago, IL

Northside College Preparatory High School

Hei Man Ng

16

Hong Kong

Phillips Exeter Academy

Hannah Guan

15

San Antonio, TX

Basis San Antonio Shavano

Harshitha Jasti

15

Charlotte, NC

Ardrey Kell High School

Hrishikesh Shah

16

Gujarat, India

G. D. Goenka International School, Surat

Jacob Mark

16

Marietta, Georgia

The Weber School

Jahwin James

15

Akwa Ibom, Nigeria

Bright Stars Model Secondary School

José Núñez Sánchez

15

Málaga, Spain

Nuestra Señora de la Victoria -Málaga

Katherine Xu

17

Dublin, OH

Dublin Jerome High School

Kevin Zhu

16

Westbury, NY

Jericho Senior High School

Mahir Labib

15

Uttara, Bangladesh

Rajuk Uttara Model College

Mao Kobayashi

16

Kawasaki, Japan

Senzoku Gakuen and Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart

Margaux Wong

14

Hillsborough, CA

The Nueva School

María de los Ángeles Delgado Álvarez

15

Aragón, Spain

Salesianos Huesca

Marvin Martinez

16

Cochabamba, Bolivia

Hughes Schools

Megan Davi

16

Reno, NV

Davidson Academy

Michal Lipiec

16

Cracow, Poland

The August Witkowski 5th High School

Miguel Secillano

11

Ocala, FL

Howard Middle School

Monica Sing

16

Phnom Penh, Cambodia

International School of Phnom Penh

Mritika Senthil

16

Tega Cay, SC

South Carolina Governor's School for Science and Mathematics

Nandana Madhukara

14

San Diego, CA

Canyon Crest Academy

Omar Suazo

14

Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Macris School

Owen Isaacs

16

Queensland, Australia

Hillbrook School

Paridhi Latawa

16

Austin, TX

Liberal Arts and Science Academy

Rafeek Cherradi

15

Mundelein, IL

Mundelein High School

Raymond Tsao

16

Taipei, Taiwan

Kang Chiao International School

Razzi Masroor

15

Toledo, OH

Detroit Country Day School

Rhea Werner

15

Victoria, Australia

St Catherine's School

Rohan Mehta

16

Whitehouse Station, NJ

Moravian Academy

Rushank Goyal

15

Bhopal, India

7i World School

Shubhaankar Gupta

15

New Delhi, India

Delhi Public School - R.K. Puram

Sooraj Sahani

16

Parsa, Nepal

National Infotech College

Tsz Shing Abraham Yeung

15

Hong Kong

Eton College

Varun Gadi

12

Johns Creek, GA

Fulton Science Academy

Vishak Srikanth

15

Sunnyvale, CA

Basis Independent Silicon Valley

Yu-Ting Chang

15

Palo Alto, CA

Henry M. Gunn High School

About

The World Science Festival (WSF) brings science to life through original theatrical works, in-depth conversations, gripping debates, educational programs, interactive experiments, and major outdoor experiences. Over 3.3 million people have attended World Science Festival programs around the globe, and the Festival's online content has garnered more than 140 million views with over a billion minutes of total watch time.

Our flagship live event, the World Science Festival, is an unprecedented annual tribute to imagination, ingenuity and inventiveness. Programming gathers world-class scientists, leading thinkers, and renowned artists, taking science out of the laboratory and into the streets, theaters, museums, and public halls of New York City, and making the esoteric understandable and the familiar fascinating. In March 2016, WSF launched the World Science Festival Brisbane, bringing its distinctive programming to new audiences and establishing the first annual Festival outside of New York.

