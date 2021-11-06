SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates PAE, PTRS, NPTN, ZEN, MNR; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ: PAE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Amentum Government Services Holdings LLC for $10.05 per share in cash. If you are a PAE shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ: PTRS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to OceanFirst Financial Corp. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Partners Bancorp shareholders may elect to receive $10.00 in cash or 0.4512 shares of OceanFirst common stock for each share of Partners Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Partners Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Lumentum Holdings Inc. for $16.00 per share in cash. If you are a NeoPhotonics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE: ZEN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Momentive Global Inc. Upon closing of the transaction, Zendesk stockholders will own approximately 78% of the combined company. If you are a Zendesk shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Industrial Logistics Properties Trust for $21.00 per share in cash. If you are a Monmouth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

