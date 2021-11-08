Instructure Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021

GAAP Revenue of $107.2 Million Grows 31% year-over-year (24% ACR Growth)
SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST), the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Instructure official logo (PRNewsFoto/Instructure)
"Instructure continued to deliver strong performance across the board in Q3," said Steve Daly, CEO of Instructure. "We are well-positioned at the center of the teaching and learning ecosphere, have a strong growth trajectory driven by momentum in both new logo and cross sell wins, and see considerable opportunities in front of us both domestically and internationally as we continue to execute our platform strategy. Our market opportunity is greater than ever."

"In Q3, Canvas users continued to utilize the platform at significantly higher levels than pre-pandemic levels, even after many students returned to the classroom this Fall.  This strong usage further increases our confidence that we will remain the core platform for teaching and learning and a cornerstone in the digital transformation of education, regardless of whether education is delivered in an in-person, virtual, or hybrid context."

Financial Highlights:

  • GAAP Revenue of $107.2 million, an increase of 31% year-over-year
  • Allocated Combined Receipts*, or ACR, of $108.6 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year
  • Operating loss of $5.0 million, or negative 4.7% of revenue, and Non-GAAP operating income* of $40.4 million, or 37.2% of Allocated Combined Receipts
  • GAAP net loss of $13.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA* of $41.3 million, or 38.0% of Allocated Combined Receipts
  • Cash flow from operations of $161.2 million and Unlevered Free Cash Flow* of $172.2 million

*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliations to the most closely comparable GAAP measures in this press release.

Business and Operating Highlights:

  • In September, Johns Hopkins University announced that it will replace Blackboard with Canvas as the university's learning management system beginning in advance of the 2022-23 academic school year. Thousands of Hopkins faculty and students shared their input as part of the decision-making process and ultimately chose Canvas for its ease of use, modern user interface, superior mobile experience, and powerful ability to integrate with third party tools.
  • In September, we also added a new statewide assessment contract with Vermont. The Vermont Virtual Learning Cooperative (VTVLC) selected MasteryConnect to bolster its approach toward student assessment and help students demonstrate the mastery required for Vermont's pioneering proficiency-based graduation model. VTVLC works with Vermont public schools to offer online courses for its learners statewide, which has become increasingly important due to the COVID-19 crisis.
  • In November, Miami Dade College (MDC) announced it selected Canvas as its new learning management system, moving away from Blackboard in order to better support the surge in its online education with Instructure's platform reliability. MDC was looking for a robust learning management system that offered a mobile experience to create inclusivity for adult students on the go, as well as multilingual support.
  • In October, we hosted attendees from over 5,000 institutions at InstructureCon, more than 5 times pre-pandemic levels. At the conference, we introduced new commercial partnerships and several significant new features to our learning platform, including MasteryView simplified assessments and additional features for Canvas for K-5 users.
  • In October, as a result of our strong growth and margin profile we refinanced $531.0 million in outstanding debt with better terms. As part of the refinancing, we also paid down approximately $31.0 million of outstanding principal, reducing total debt outstanding to $500.0 million. As a result, we expect that our go-forward annual interest expense will be reduced by approximately $18.0 million.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, November 8, 2021, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021:

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $106.9 million to $107.9 million
  • Allocated Combined Receipts* is expected to be in the range of $107.5 million to $108.5 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $37.5 million to $38.5 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $38.5 million to $39.5 million
  • Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be $29.3 million to $30.3 million

Full Year 2021:

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of $401.7 million to $402.7 million
  • Allocated Combined Receipts* is expected to be in the range of $410.7 million to $411.7 million
  • Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $140.6 million to $141.6 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $143.6 million to $144.6 million
  • Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be $107.4 million to $108.4 million
  • Unlevered free cash flow* is expected to be approximately $152.0 million

*Allocated Combined Receipts, Non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and unlevered free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of Allocated Combined Receipts to the most closely comparable GAAP measure. Instructure is unable to provide guidance, or a reconciliation, for operating loss and net loss, the most closely comparable GAAP measures with respect to non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income, and unlevered free cash flow because Instructure cannot provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition related intangibles. Thus, Instructure is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance because such information is not available.

Conference Call Information

Instructure's management team will hold a conference call to discuss our third-quarter results today, November 8, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 921-1674 from the United States and Canada or (236) 389-2674 internationally with conference ID 1531297. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Instructure's website at ir.instructure.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Instructure

Instructure is an education technology company dedicated to helping everyone learn together. We amplify the power of teaching and elevate the learning process, leading to improved student outcomes. Today, Instructure supports more than 30 million educators and learners at more than 6,000 organizations around the world.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Instructure has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). In addition to Instructure's results determined in accordance with GAAP, Instructure believes the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance and liquidity. Instructure believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

A reconciliation of Instructure's historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

Allocated Combined Receipts. We define Allocated Combined Receipts as the combined receipts of our Company and companies that we have acquired allocated to the period of service delivery. We calculate Allocated Combined Receipts as the sum of (i) revenue and (ii) the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue related to Thoma Bravo's acquisition of Instructure (the "Take-Private Transaction") and the Certica Holdings, LLC ("Certica") and Eesysoft Software International B.V. ("Eesysoft") acquisitions that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. Management uses this measure to evaluate organic growth of the business period over period, as if the Company had operated as a single entity and excluding the impact of acquisitions or adjustments due to purchase accounting.

Non-GAAP Operating Income.  We define non-GAAP operating (loss) income as loss from operations excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and Certica and Eesysoft acquisitions that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. We believe non-GAAP operating (loss) income is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.

Non-GAAP Net Income. We define non-GAAP net loss as net loss excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and Certica and Eesysoft acquisitions, and restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. Basic non-GAAP net income per common share attributable to common stockholders is computed by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period. Diluted non-GAAP net income per common share attributable to common stockholders is computed by giving effect to all potential dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding for the period.

Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as earnings before debt-related costs, including interest and loss on debt extinguishment, provision (benefit) for taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We further adjust EBITDA to exclude certain items of a significant or unusual nature, including stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and Certica and Eesysoft acquisitions. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from this non-GAAP measure, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow. We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets, net of proceeds from disposals of property and equipment. We define unlevered free cash flow as free cash flow adjusted for cash paid for interest on outstanding debt and cash settled stock-based compensation. We believe free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow facilitates period-to-period comparisons of liquidity. We consider free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow to be important measures because they measure the amount of cash we generate and reflect changes in working capital.

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. We define non-GAAP cost of revenue and non-GAAP operating expenses as GAAP cost of revenue and GAAP operating expenses, respectively, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit. We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting, that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021 and for the full year ending December 31, 2021 the company's growth, customer demand and application adoption, the company's research and development efforts and future application releases, and the company's expectations regarding future revenue, expenses, cash flows and net income or loss.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: risks associated with future stimulus packages approved by the U.S. federal government; failure to continue our recent growth rates; our ability to acquire new customers and successfully retain existing customers; the effects of increased usage of, or interruptions or performance problems associated with, our learning platform; the impact on our business and prospects from the effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic; our history of losses and expectation that we will not be profitable for the foreseeable future; the impact of adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions; and changes in the spending policies or budget priorities for government funding of Higher Education and K-12 institutions.

These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the Company's initial public offering prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 23, 2021, and other documents filed with the SEC and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release and in the conference call is as of the date hereof and Instructure undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


(in thousands, except per share amounts)




September 30,
2021



December 31,
2020


Assets


(unaudited)





Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents


$

227,487



$

146,212


Accounts receivable—net



54,759




47,315


Prepaid expenses



16,831




12,733


Deferred commissions



10,193




6,663


Assets held for sale






57,334


Other current assets



2,913




3,083


Total current assets



312,183




273,340


Property and equipment, net



10,264




11,289


Right-of-use assets



19,352




26,904


Goodwill



1,186,676




1,172,395


Intangible assets, net



660,030




755,349


Noncurrent prepaid expenses



2,493




6,269


Deferred commissions, net of current portion



18,568




16,434


Other assets



5,724




6,651


Total assets


$

2,215,290



$

2,268,631


Liabilities and stockholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable


$

22,271



$

13,302


Accrued liabilities



24,529




23,638


Lease liabilities



6,482




6,037


Long-term debt, current



2,235




6,118


Liabilities held for sale






11,834


Deferred revenue



270,421




192,864


Total current liabilities



325,938




253,793


Long-term debt, net of current portion



514,970




820,925


Deferred revenue, net of current portion



16,667




12,015


Lease liabilities, net of current portion



25,479




30,670


Deferred tax liabilities



38,347




58,601


Other long-term liabilities



4,896




4,643


Total liabilities



926,297




1,180,647


Stockholders' equity:







Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 500,000 and 252,480 shares authorized as of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020, respectively; 140,423 and 126,219 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020, respectively.



1,404




1,262


Additional paid-in capital



1,533,595




1,264,703


Accumulated deficit



(246,006)




(177,981)


Total stockholders' equity



1,288,993




1,087,984


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

2,215,290



$

2,268,631


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS


(in thousands, except per share amounts)




Successor




Predecessor




Three months
ended
September 30,



Three months
ended
September 30,



Nine months
ended
September 30,



Six months
ended
September 30,




Three months
ended
March 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020




2020




(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)




(unaudited)


Revenue:

















Subscription and support


$

96,163



$

73,313



$

266,774



$

129,460




$

65,968


Professional services and other



11,058




8,459




27,994




13,682





5,421


Total revenue



107,221




81,772




294,768




143,142





71,389


Cost of revenue:

















Subscription and support



36,528




35,996




112,575




69,975





19,699


Professional services and other



4,939




5,034




15,500




10,592





4,699


Total cost of revenue



41,467




41,030




128,075




80,567





24,398


Gross profit



65,754




40,742




166,693




62,575





46,991


Operating expenses:

















Sales and marketing



40,553




40,100




120,858




84,034





27,010


Research and development



15,823




14,619




47,191




36,736





19,273


General and administrative



14,396




13,092




38,943




47,533





17,295


Impairment on held-for-sale goodwill






29,612







29,612






Impairment on disposal group






3,389




1,218




3,389






Total operating expenses



70,772




100,812




208,210




201,304





63,578


Loss from operations



(5,018)




(60,070)




(41,517)




(138,729)





(16,587)


Other income (expense):

















Interest income






5




13




40





313


Interest expense



(11,251)




(16,357)




(44,178)




(34,449)





(8)


Other income (expense)



(1,623)




187




(2,365)




603





(5,738)


Total other income (expense), net



(12,874)




(16,165)




(46,530)




(33,806)





(5,433)


Loss before income taxes



(17,892)




(76,235)




(88,047)




(172,535)





(22,020)


Income tax benefit (expense)



4,631




16,062




20,022




35,788





(183)


Net loss and comprehensive loss


$

(13,261)



$

(60,173)



$

(68,025)



$

(136,747)




$

(22,203)


Net loss per common share, basic and diluted


$

(0.10)



$

(0.48)



$

(0.52)



$

(1.08)




$

(0.58)


Weighted average common shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per common share



136,647




126,240




129,643




126,240





38,369


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS


(in thousands)




Successor



Successor




Predecessor




Three months
ended
September 30,



Three months
ended
September 30,



Nine months
ended
September 30,



Six months
ended
September 30,




Three months
ended
March 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020




2020




(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)



(unaudited)




(unaudited)


Operating activities:

















Net loss


$

(13,261)



$

(60,173)



$

(68,025)



$

(136,747)




$

(22,203)


Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

















Depreciation of property and equipment



910




1,329




2,728




2,427





2,982


Amortization of intangible assets



33,591




32,619




100,319




65,602





2,620


Amortization of deferred financing costs



740




487




1,958




1,018






Impairment on disposal group






3,389




1,218




3,389






Impairment on held-for-sale goodwill






29,612







29,612






Stock-based compensation



6,709




2,616




11,532




3,116





7,109


Deferred income taxes



(4,852)




(16,159)




(20,254)




(36,062)






Other



160




654




1,565




1,381





1,959


Changes in assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivable, net



89,213




73,414




(7,700)




(23,179)





11,903


Prepaid expenses and other assets



7,050




11,548




80




21,383





(25,121)


Deferred commissions



(3,221)




(11,218)




(5,596)




(19,010)





1,469


Right-of-use assets



1,172




1,600




7,552




5,294





4,509


Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



8,829




(7,975)




8,634




(11,796)





2,187


Deferred revenue



36,412




39,694




80,470




131,855





(36,983)


Lease liabilities



(1,696)




(1,245)




(4,746)




(338)





(7,489)


Other liabilities



(573)




93




(919)




4,015






Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



161,183




100,285




108,816




41,960





(57,058)


Investing activities:

















Purchases of property and equipment



(1,193)




(807)




(2,800)




(858)





(732)


Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



16




38




40




67





19


Proceeds from sale of Bridge









46,018









Business acquisitions, net of cash received



(856)







(16,886)




(1,904,064)






Maturities of marketable securities
















15,584


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(2,033)




(769)




26,372




(1,904,855)





14,871


Financing activities:

















IPO proceeds, net of offering costs paid of $5,719



259,604







259,604









Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans
















1,067


Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units



(1,318)







(1,318)








(1,413)


Proceeds from issuance of term debt, net of discount












763,276






Proceeds from contributions from stockholders






9,182







1,257,327






Distributions to stockholders



(7)







(930)









Repayments of long-term debt



(256,348)




(1,937)




(307,882)




(3,875)






Term Loan prepayment premium



(3,827)







(3,827)









Net cash provided (used in) by financing activities



(1,896)




7,245




(54,353)




2,016,728





(346)


Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



157,254




106,761




80,835




153,833





(42,533)


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period



74,534




105,775




150,953




58,703





101,236


Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period


$

231,788



$

212,536



$

231,788



$

212,536




$

58,703


Supplemental cash flow disclosure:

















Cash paid for taxes


$

153



$

109



$

556



$

257




$

32


Interest paid


$

10,553



$

15,869



$

42,302



$

33,258




$


Non-cash investing and financing activities:

















Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid


$

62



$

20



$

62



$

20




$

79


RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ALLOCATED COMBINED RECEIPTS


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




Successor




Predecessor




Three months
ended
September 30,



Three months
ended
September 30,



Nine months
ended
September 30,



Six months
ended
September 30,




Three months
ended
March 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020




2020


Revenue


$

107,221



$

81,772



$

294,768



$

143,142




$

71,389


Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



1,379




6,150




8,471




19,589






Allocated Combined Receipts


$

108,600



$

87,922



$

303,239



$

162,731




$

71,389


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




Successor




Predecessor




Three months
ended
September 30,



Three months
ended
September 30,



Nine months
ended
September 30,



Six months
ended
September 30,




Three months
ended
March 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020




2020


Loss from operations


$

(5,018)



$

(60,070)



$

(41,517)



$

(138,729)




$

(16,587)


Stock-based compensation



8,379




6,722




17,722




40,550





7,109


Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



2,031




40,064




18,042




50,317





8,360


Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



33,590




32,617




100,312




65,597





2,586


Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



1,379




6,150




8,471




19,589






Non-GAAP operating income


$

40,361



$

25,483



$

103,030



$

37,324




$

1,468


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




Successor




Predecessor




Three months
ended
September 30,



Three months
ended
September 30,



Nine months
ended
September 30,



Six months
ended
September 30,




Three months
ended
March 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020




2020


Net loss


$

(13,261)



$

(60,173)



$

(68,025)



$

(136,747)




$

(22,203)


Interest on outstanding debt and loss on debt extinguishment



11,247




16,357




44,170




34,449






Provision (benefit) for taxes



(4,631)




(16,062)




(20,022)




(35,788)





183


Depreciation



911




1,329




2,728




2,426





2,982


Amortization



2




2




5




5





35


Stock-based compensation



8,379




6,722




17,722




40,550





7,109


Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



3,641




39,446




19,652




49,699





14,117


Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



33,590




32,617




100,312




65,597





2,586


Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



1,379




6,150




8,471




19,589






Adjusted EBITDA


$

41,257



$

26,388



$

105,013



$

39,780




$

4,809


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW & UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




Successor




Predecessor




Three months
ended
September 30,



Three months
ended
September 30,



Nine months
ended
September 30,



Six months
ended
September 30,




Three months
ended
March 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020




2020



















Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


$

161,183



$

100,285



$

108,816



$

41,960




$

(57,058)


Purchases of property and equipment



(1,193)




(807)




(2,800)




(858)





(732)


Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment



16




38




40




67





19


Free cash flow


$

160,006



$

99,516



$

106,056



$

41,169




$

(57,771)


Cash paid for interest on outstanding debt



10,553




17,060




42,302




34,449






Cash settled stock-based compensation



1,651




4,105




6,094




37,434






Unlevered free cash flow


$

172,210



$

120,681



$

154,452



$

113,052




$

(57,771)


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET INCOME


(in thousands, except per share amounts)


(unaudited)




Successor




Predecessor




Three months
ended
September 30,



Three months
ended
September 30,



Nine months
ended
September 30,



Six months
ended
September 30,




Three months
ended
March 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020




2020


Net loss


$

(13,261)



$

(60,173)



$

(68,025)



$

(136,747)




$

(22,203)


Stock-based compensation



8,379




6,722




17,722




40,550





7,109


Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



33,590




32,617




100,312




65,597





2,586


Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



1,379




6,150




8,471




19,589






Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



3,641




39,446




19,652




49,699





14,117


Non-GAAP net income


$

33,728



$

24,762



$

78,132



$

38,688




$

1,609


Non-GAAP net income per common share, basic


$

0.25



$

0.20



$

0.60



$

0.31




$

0.04


Non-GAAP net income per common share, diluted


$

0.24



$

0.20



$

0.60



$

0.31




$

0.04


Weighted average common shares used in computing basic Non-GAAP net income per common share



136,647




126,240




129,643




126,240





38,369


Weighted average common shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP net income per common share



138,182




126,240




130,166




126,240





38,369


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




Successor




Predecessor




Three months
ended
September 30,



Three months
ended
September 30,



Nine months
ended
September 30,



Six months
ended
September 30,




Three months
ended
March 31,




2021



2020



2021



2020




2020


Gross profit


$

65,754



$

40,742



$

166,693



$

62,575




$

46,991


Stock-based compensation



580




555




1,262




1,116





586


Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



187




70




2,991




2,912





66


Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



15,582




15,000




46,412




30,167





1,293


Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



1,379




6,150




8,471




19,589





-


Non-GAAP gross profit


$

83,482



$

62,517



$

225,829



$

116,359




$

48,936


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE


Three Months Ended September 30, 2021


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP


Cost of Revenue
















Subscription and support


$

36,528




(257)




(159)




(15,582)



$

20,530


Professional services and other



4,939




(323)




(28)







4,588


Total cost of revenue


$

41,467




(580)




(187)




(15,582)



$

25,118


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP


Cost of Revenue
















Subscription and support


$

112,575




(652)




(2,108)




(46,412)



$

63,403


Professional services and other



15,500




(610)




(883)







14,007


Total cost of revenue


$

128,075




(1,262)




(2,991)




(46,412)



$

77,410


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE


Three Months Ended September 30, 2020


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP


Cost of Revenue
















Subscription and support


$

35,996




(333)







(15,000)



$

20,663


Professional services and other



5,034




(222)




(70)







4,742


Total cost of revenue


$

41,030




(555)




(70)




(15,000)



$

25,405


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE


Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 (Successor)


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP


Cost of Revenue
















Subscription and support


$

69,975




(653)




(2,056)




(30,167)



$

37,099


Professional services and other



10,592




(463)




(856)







9,273


Total cost of revenue


$

80,567




(1,116)




(2,912)




(30,167)



$

46,372


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE


Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (Predecessor)


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP


Cost of Revenue
















Subscription and support


$

19,699




(301)







(1,293)



$

18,105


Professional services and other



4,699




(285)




(66)







4,348


Total cost of revenue


$

24,398




(586)




(66)




(1,293)



$

22,453


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES


Three Months Ended September 30, 2021


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP


Operating expenses:
















Sales and marketing


$

40,553




(2,139)




(99)




(18,008)



$

20,307


Research and development



15,823




(2,292)




(226)







13,305


General and administrative



14,396




(3,368)




(1,519)







9,509


Total operating expenses


$

70,772




(7,799)




(1,844)




(18,008)



$

43,121


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP


Operating expenses:
















Sales and marketing


$

120,858




(4,814)




(2,551)




(53,900)



$

59,593


Research and development



47,191




(4,896)




(2,904)







39,391


General and administrative



38,943




(6,750)




(8,378)







23,815


Impairment on disposal group



1,218







(1,218)








Total operating expenses


$

208,210




(16,460)




(15,051)




(53,900)



$

122,799


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES


Three Months Ended September 30, 2020


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP


Operating expenses:
















Sales and marketing


$

40,100




(1,843)




(1,420)




(17,617)



$

19,220


Research and development



14,619




(2,149)




(1,017)







11,453


General and administrative



13,092




(2,175)




(4,556)







6,361


Impairment on held-for-sale goodwill



29,612







(29,612)








Impairment on disposal group



3,389







(3,389)








Total operating expenses


$

100,812



$

(6,167)



$

(39,994)



$

(17,617)



$

37,034


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES


Six Months Ended September 30, 2020 (Successor)


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP


Operating expenses:
















Sales and marketing


$

84,034




(5,435)




(3,706)




(35,430)



$

39,463


Research and development



36,736




(7,193)




(3,581)







25,962


General and administrative



47,533




(26,806)




(7,117)







13,610


Impairment on held-for-sale goodwill



29,612







(29,612)








Impairment on disposal group



3,389







(3,389)








Total operating expenses


$

201,304



$

(39,434)



$

(47,405)



$

(35,430)



$

79,035


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES


Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 (Predecessor)


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP


Operating expenses:
















Sales and marketing


$

27,010




(1,977)




(556)




(1,293)



$

23,184


Research and development



19,273




(1,874)




(1,273)







16,126


General and administrative



17,295




(2,672)




(6,465)







8,158


Total operating expenses


$

63,578




(6,523)




(8,294)




(1,293)



$

47,468


INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.


RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ALLOCATED COMBINED RECEIPTS GUIDANCE


(in thousands)


(unaudited)




Three Months Ending
December 31,



Full Year Ending
December 31,




2021



2021



2021



2021




LOW



HIGH



LOW



HIGH


Revenue


$

106,900



$

107,900



$

401,700



$

402,700


Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



600




600




9,000




9,000


Allocated Combined Receipts


$

107,500



$

108,500



$

410,700



$

411,700


For More Information:


Media Relations: 
Cory Edwards
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Instructure
(801) 869-5258
cory@instructure.com

Investor Relations: 
April Scee
Managing Director
ICR, Inc.
(917) 497-8992
april.scee@icrinc.com

