InventHelp Inventors Develop Vehicle Safety System to Protect Children (PHO-2843)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple way to remind parents to remove their children from the car upon parking," said one of three inventors, from Buckeye, Ariz., "so we invented the BABY GUARD SAFETY DEVICE. Our design could help to prevent heat- or cold-related injuries associated with being left behind in the car."

The invention prevents a baby or child from being left unattended in a parked vehicle. In doing so, it provides an effective warning for the driver/parent. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for parents with babies and young children.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHO-2843, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

