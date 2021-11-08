Kalamata Pays Special Bonuses to Those Who Took Voluntary Salary Reductions During Pandemic Tells Employees No Pay Cuts If They Want to Work Remotely

BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalamata Capital Group, LLC ("Kalamata" or the "Company"), a leading provider of tools, services, and capital to help small business scale and grow, announced it and selected affiliates completed paying special bonuses to current employees who volunteered to take temporary pay reductions during the pandemic. All employees with annual salaries over $75,000 volunteered to take temporary pay reductions of at least 10 percent. The result meant that Kalamata did not need to furlough any employees during the pandemic. The Company believes that its action to pay special bonuses are consistent with the organization's values and culture.

In December 2020, CNBC reported that a MagnifyMoney survey revealed that roughly 1 in 3 full-time workers experienced a pay cut due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kalamata believes most companies did not pay any special bonuses to their employees who took voluntary salary reductions.

Steven Mandis, Chairman and Founder of Kalamata, said, "We started Kalamata, named after where my parents immigrated from in Greece, to provide people with better opportunities. Our actions are consistent with that mission. We didn't "have to" provide special bonuses to employees. I'm happy that at this time we are able to pay the special bonuses to express our gratitude. We are thankful to our employees and leadership who made tremendous sacrifices for each other, the Company, and our clients."

In addition, while some companies are threatening to cut employees' salaries if they do not return to their office in person, Kalamata committed it would not do so. The Company wants its employees to be safe, have more flexibility during their workday, and live wherever they want to live. Kalamata continues to grow and can recruit more diverse candidates nationwide by allowing employees to work remotely from home. The Company hopes its values, culture, and actions will also continue to attract and retain the best employees.

Currently, Kalamata is seeking to hire additional employees in areas such as Accounting, Data Entry and Analysis, Treasury, and Underwriting. Those interested in joining the Kalamata team should visit https://kcg.apscareerportal.com.

The Company is also thankful to the U.S. government and taxpayers for helping small businesses during these difficult times. Even though Kalamata suffered, the Company was able to continue to provide tools, services, and capital to hundreds of small businesses with thousands of employees during the pandemic.

In 2021, Kalamata and selected affiliates had over 80 employees. Kalamata is accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and has an A-plus rating.

At Kalamata, our mission is simple. We are passionate about providing fast and easy tools, services, and financing to small businesses to help them grow and create jobs. We combine technology, experience, and common sense. We provide many financing options that work best with small businesses. We have real people who try to explain real, competitive, and actionable solutions in easy-to-understand terms. We provide approvals for up to $750,000 in as little as 24 hours. We work with small businesses nationwide and in most industries. For more information, visit www.kalamatacapitalgroup.com.

