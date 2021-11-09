Banyan Software Announces Acquisition of Atamis Ltd.

CARDIFF, Wales, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Banyan Software, Inc., a company focused on acquiring, building and growing great enterprise software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Atamis Ltd., a company that enables clients to improve procurement visibility and control throughout the strategic sourcing cycle.

Headquartered in Cardiff, Wales, Atamis has given government and private sector customers across the UK and Ireland the ability to analyze, plan, source and manage their procurement spend. Its full suite of software modules empowers users to analyse and understand strategic spend, plan a procurement pipeline, complete e-tenders efficiently, manage contracts and monitor the risk and performance of key suppliers.

"Atamis has built a robust product that is specifically designed to meet the full procurement life cycle needs of its customers," says David Berkal, CEO, Banyan Software. "While the ownership may have changed, Atamis will continue to provide the best-in-class service that clients are accustomed to and we look forward to continuing to invest in the business."

The immediate impact of this news sees Atamis accelerating its recruitment programme with a view to expand its delivery team in the coming months. This job creation exercise will add a number of skilled professionals to the existing Atamis team, in a variety of roles covering project management, account management, implementation and support.

"We are excited to partner with Banyan to continue building our legacy and supporting our customers," says Nick James, Founder of Atamis. "As we look towards the future, we know that Banyan shares our vision of continuing to grow the product within the UK and beyond, creating fulfilling career paths for our people in the process."

About Atamis Procurement Solutions

Founded in 2009, Atamis initially developed a spend analytics software tool and has since expanded the offering to become an end-to-end strategic sourcing solution with 5 core software modules. The Atamis procurement solution has been embraced by over 250 government and private sector clients. For more information, please visit: https://www.atamis.co.uk/

About Banyan

Banyan Software acquires, builds and grows great enterprise software businesses. With a permanent capital base, Banyan focuses on a buy and hold for life strategy for growing software companies that serve specialized markets. Founded in 2016, Banyan is backed by a world-class group of CEOs and investors with deep technology experience and currently operates across a growing number of verticals. For more information, please visit: http://www.banyansoftware.com .

