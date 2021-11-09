CEO of Growing Online Survey Company Receives Stanford Hoover Veteran Fellowship

GREAT FALLS, Va., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hivers & Strivers Funds is pleased to announce that Dr. Nick Mastronardi, CEO of Polco and National Research Center has been selected as a Veteran Fellow with the prestigious Hoover Institution at Stanford University. Hivers & Strivers is a principal investor in Polco. Polco is a fast-growing civic participation technology company. The Hoover Institution is a public policy research institution that supports the advancement of personal and economic liberty and a free and open society.

Doug Doan, General Partner, Hivers & Strivers Funds said, "We invest in veteran-led companies with exceptional leadership and growth potential. Nick and his co-founder Alex Pedersen (also an Air Force veteran) exemplify the qualities and values we seek to support. Polco is improving and expanding civic engagement. We applaud the Hoover Institution for recognizing the immense potential and positive impact of veteran-led businesses in America."

Said Nick Mastronardi, "I am honored to be selected for the Hoover Institution inaugural Veteran Fellowship Program. This relationship will bring valuable resources to our work helping local governments and their residents come together to achieve great civic outcomes during a time when we and our democratic governance desperately need it most. Technology didn't cause polarization and divided populism, but it has accelerated it. We believe that technology specifically designed for the public sector can stem this slide and bring communities together to achieve better public outcomes."

The Polco platform enables communities and public leaders to engage residents through online surveys, polls, and live events. Participation is verified, personal data is protected, and data can be reliably used by decisionmakers. In 2019, Polco merged with National Research Center. Today, Polco is currently used by more than 500 communities throughout the United States and was named as 2021 "Preferred Solution for Civic Engagement" by the National League of Cities.

About Polco

Polco National Research Center offers a suite of online tools designed for community organizations and public leaders to support surveys, real-time feedback, strategic planning, performance measurement, and crowdsourcing ideas. For more information, please visit www.polco.us or contact Nick Mastronardi at 608-709-8683 or nick@polco.us.

About Hivers & Strivers Funds

Hivers & Strivers Funds invests exclusively in companies led by military veterans and service academy graduates. For more information about Hivers & Strivers Funds, please visit www.HiversAndStrivers.com or contact Sheila Parekh-Blum at 917-971-0760 or sheila@sheilapblum.com.

