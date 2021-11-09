Dave's Gourmet Partners with Gourmerica, Announces New President

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmerica Inc ("Gourmerica"), a company focused on innovation in the food industry, today announced that it has made an investment in and formed a strategic partnership with Dave's Gourmet LLC ("Dave's Gourmet"), a specialty food company that sells a wide range of branded food products, including gourmet pasta sauces, hot sauces, condiments and spices. In conjunction with the investment, David Neuman, joined the Company as President.

Founded in 1993, Dave's Gourmet is a pioneer in the super-hot segment of the hot sauce category, and its portfolio of offerings includes the iconic Dave's Insanity Sauce, which formerly held the title of the "world's hottest sauce," as well as Ghost Pepper Hot Sauce, Scorpion Sauce, Carolina Reaper Sauce and many others. In addition, the Company recently launched a line of premium creamy hot sauces with a medium heat level, incredible savory flavor and unique mouthfeel achieved through high-speed whipping of the ingredients. The line currently consists of three flavors and three corresponding colors: Garlic Red Pepper (red), Roasted Jalapeno (green) and Citrus Ginger (orange), and these sauces are vegan, gluten free, non-GMO and made in the USA. The wide selection of Dave's Gourmet's hot sauces caters to any heat level desired by customers without compromising bold and versatile flavors of its products.

The company is also a leader in the premium pasta sauce segment with award-winning offerings including Organic Hearty Marinara, Organic Red Heirloom, Butternut Squash, Wild Mushroom, Aged White Cheddar Alfredo and other pasta sauces. Dave's Gourmet serves both retail and foodservice customers in the US and internationally and also sells its products through the e-commerce channels.

Dave Hirschkop, the founder of Dave's Gourmet, will continue driving the Company's food innovation strategy and focus on Dave's Gourmet's robust pipeline of new offerings, and the day-to-day leadership activities will be assumed by David Neuman, the newly appointed President of the Company. Prior to joining Dave's Gourmet, David Neuman has had a long career in the specialty and natural foods industry, most recently serving as CEO of Gaea North America, a manufacturer of premium Greek extra virgin olive oil and other specialties, and President of Lucini Italia, a leader in the Italian extra virgin olive oil and gourmet pasta sauce categories. Having recently written a book about it, David Neuman is an expert on olive oil and serves as a judge at olive oil competitions around the world.

David Neuman commented, "I have always admired the Dave's Gourmet brand and product offerings. This is an exciting category and Dave's Gourmet has a strong position given the consumer loyalty to the brand developed over more than 20 years, the high-quality of its products, and its continuous focus on innovation. I feel honored to join the organization and facilitate its ambitious growth plans in the coming years."

Dave Hirschkop added, "Things got even spicier at Dave's Gourmet today. David Neuman, an olive oil and pasta sauce market veteran, is a great addition to our team. His background and professional skills are perfect for our organization. We are also thrilled about our new partnership with Gourmerica which will help us with our mission to save the world from boring food. Do not settle for anything less, life is too short not to use the best."

Gourmerica's expertise and capital will help Dave's Gourmet accelerate its growth and continue with its mission to provide innovative food products to customers in the US and worldwide. Gourmerica will also be focused on supplementing Dave's Gourmet's organic growth with strategic acquisitions.

41 North LLC acted as financial advisor to Dave's Gourmet. Dominion Bank provided senior financing facilities in support of the transaction.

About Gourmerica Inc:

Gourmerica Inc is a platform set up to drive innovation in the food industry. The company provides capital and expertise to help middle-market branded food companies accelerate their growth (both organically and through M&A) and increase their market share in the relevant categories.

About Dave's Gourmet:

Dave's Gourmet is a sixteen-time National Association for the Specialty Food Trade (NASFT) award-winning company that sells its branded hot sauces, premium pasta sauces, condiments and spices. The Company shook up the hot sauce world more than twenty years ago by creating the world's first super-hot sauce and more recently have been shaking up the pasta sauce category with innovations like their award-winning Butternut Squash and Aged White Cheddar Alfredo Pasta Sauces. For more information, visit www.davesgourmet.com or contact info@davesgourmet.com.

