GlycoPath Inc. Launches Glycan Imaging Kit for Glycoproteomic Analysis of Clinical and Research Samples

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GlycoPath Inc., developer of advanced bioanalytical assays based on its proprietary GlycoTyper™ immunoaffinity technology, announced their launch of the first research-based kit for N-Glycan Imaging Mass Spectrometry, giving researchers the practical expertise and means to determine the tissue spatial distribution of N-glycans to enhance their biomedical investigations.

Each kit not only comes with all the components necessary to complete N-Glycan Imaging, but also includes extensive online resources such as: downloadable protocols, frequently used consumables lists, step-by-step video protocols, certificates of analysis, a glycan database with putative structures, positive controls, and customer service provided by experienced scientists. Kits are available in two sizes and can be purchased through the GlycoPath website. The official kit launch video can be found at www.glycopath.com/introductory-video

Dr. Richard Drake, Chief Executive Officer at GlycoPath, said: "This kit is very applicable to many types of research, from tissue imaging to biofluid profiling, and it can be adaptable to many types of platforms and assays with glycans as a readout. This is an out of the box solution for N-glycan imaging analysis designed for both new and experienced users."

The official launch of this kit was announced at the 69th American Society of Mass Spectrometry Annual Conference held October 31-November 4, 2021 in Philadelphia, PA.

So, what are N-Glycans? Why is studying them so important?

N-glycans are sugars that are covalently bound to proteins, termed glycoproteins. Most cell surface receptors are glycoproteins, and changes to N-glycan structures can affect protein folding, protein stability and cell-cell interaction processes important in the regulation of a variety of diseases. Further understanding and study of the structure and functions of N-glycans will reveal new mechanistic insights to disease states, potential therapeutic targets, and diagnostic clinical tools.

Dr. Anand Mehta, Chief Financial Officer at GlycoPath, said: "A key component of the kits is the action of an enzyme called PNGase F PRIME. This is an enzyme that cleaves off sugars that are attached to the cell surface of the tissue on a histology slide. From a researcher point of view, the provided protocol is very straightforward, and the kit is designed to make N-Glycan Imaging even simpler."

