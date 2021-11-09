Orro Answers the Call With Fourth Major Distributor

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orro , creators of the professional-grade top-of-the-line Orro Smart Living System, today announced the addition of WAVE Electronics to its lineup of nationwide distributors. The Houston-based company marks the fourth major provider to offer Orro One Pro, a human-centric, wellness-driven lighting and smart home control system.

Orro not only provides automated, intelligent lighting controls that learn and adapt to homeowners’ habits, it also provides simple setup and painless compatibility with other smart home devices and systems.

Orro unlocks new revenue opportunities for professionals via an easy-to-install, easy to sell, smart living system. The system not only provides automated, intelligent lighting controls that learn and adapt to homeowners' habits but also offers simple setup and painless compatibility with other smart home devices and systems. The addition of WAVE Electronics comes at a key time, officials say, amid the product's increasing popularity with home builders, electricians, A/V integrators and lighting professionals.

"The message from professionals has been loud and clear. They love what Orro offers their customers," says Patrick Gall (PG), head of channel development for Orro. "The addition of WAVE Electronics is a major step forward in our commitment to making it easy for pros to gain access to Orro One Pro. From training and dealer marketing services to channel distribution, WAVE is known as a 'brand building partner.'"

As a true human-centric lighting system, Orro unifies the many smart home devices that builders and integrators are already installing. In addition to intelligent lighting, the system provides integrated control of popular smart home products from companies including Sonos, Nest, Ring, Ecobee and soon Control4. With Alexa built-in, the product is a cinch to integrate and use via voice control, smart bulbs, scenes and more. By adding multiple switches, homeowners enjoy benefits such as room-to-room communications (intercom) and remote access and control for other smart home devices and systems. With an integrated touchscreen, Orro can be used independently or with a smartphone using iOS and Android apps.

To learn more about Orro features and solutions for professional home builders, electricians and installers, visit: https://GetOrro.com/pro

About Orro

Built to meet the rigors and requirements of professional home builders, electricians and installers, the Orro Smart Living System upgrades homes with a simple-to-use, unified smart home system providing top-of-the-line quality and features homeowners demand. With Orro, users get automated smart lighting, smart home controls, wellness-focused lighting schedules, home monitoring, and energy-saving features that seamlessly integrate with core smart and automation systems – creating a home that works for you. For more information, visit: www.GetOrro.com

About WAVE Electronics

Founded in 2002, WAVE is headquartered in Houston and is the largest independent custom integrator distributor in the nation. The company services local and national dealers spanning multiple channels of business, including residential/commercial A/V and security. Locations incorporate training facilities and merchandised showrooms for dealers to use as their own. The company goes the extra mile by offering a broad variety of services, including delivery, financial support, sales and product training, marketing services and a mobile-friendly 24/7 dealer website.

