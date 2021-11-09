TUSHY Makes Its Major Retail Debut with Launch of $69.99 Bidet Attachment at Walmart

Entrance into the world's largest retailer marks the next step in TUSHY's mission to get all real pooping humans to stop wiping and start washing.

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TUSHY, the modern, direct-to-consumer bathroom brand that is making bidets mainstream in America, has announced that its best-selling bidet attachment is now available at Walmart stores across the nation. The partnership marks the brand's brick-and-mortar debut and an exciting expansion of Walmart's growing DTC roster.

TUSHY's most popular single-temperature bidet attachment, the TUSHY Classic 2.0, is now available at Walmart stores nationwide for $69.99.

Today until supplies last, TUSHY's most popular single-temperature bidet attachment, the TUSHY Classic 2.0, will grace end caps of the hard bath aisle in 513 Walmart stores for $69.99*. The TUSHY Classic 2.0 delivers a superior clean by washing your bum with a refreshing stream of water after you poop, and can be installed in just 10 minutes with no plumbing or electricity required. Product features include:

The Pressure Control Nozzle gives you the power to move from gentle butt spritz to power washer for those extra-dirty poos.

The Self-Cleaning Nozzle lowers when the TUSHY is in use and goes back to its protected cocoon to hygienically spray butts another day.

The Nozzle Adjuster lets you hit any hole you please. Just like taking a selfie, everyone has their angle TUSHY-ing.

The Adjustable Seat Fastener joins your toilet and TUSHY in holy matrimony.

Modern yet timeless design that provides a state-of-the-art toilet experience for a fraction of the price.

"Too many Americans still walk around with dirty undercarriages. Once you start washing with TUSHY, you can't go back to wiping with dry paper. Our millions of customers agree! Buying a TUSHY one time is much cheaper than buying toilet paper over and over again, is much cleaner and healthier, prevents the spread of bacteria and viruses, and is way better for the planet," said Miki Agrawal, TUSHY's Founder and Chief Creative Officer. "Cultures all over the world have been using water to wash for centuries, yet there's still a stigma associated with bidets in the United States -- one that we're passionate about dismantling. The ability to pick up a TUSHY at a retail behemoth like Walmart is a major step towards revolutionizing America's bathrooms and pooping habits for good."

Founded in 2015, TUSHY has breathed new life into the once-sleepy bidet category thanks to its beautifully designed bidets that buck the status quo and unabashed creative marketing about butt and gut health. During the great toilet paper shortage of 2020, TUSHY came to America's rescue and helped millions of consumers convert from butt wipers to butt washers. As retailers continue to face supply chain delays and limit toilet paper purchases, the growth that the bidet company has seen shows no signs of stopping. TUSHY's partnership with Walmart is an expansion of its mission to help people live cleaner, healthier, environmentally-friendly lives and turn every restroom into the best room.

"We're constantly looking for ways to provide our customers with new, high-quality, innovative products that save them money and make their lives better and easier, and TUSHY fits the bill perfectly," said Leo Walthall, Merchant at Walmart. "As we continue to identify products that appeal to Gen Z and Millennial audiences, we couldn't be more excited to have this bathroom disruptor on our end caps and make bidet usage more accessible to Walmart shoppers, at an affordable price."

Visit Walmart.com to find the TUSHY Classic 2.0 in the hard bath aisle at a Walmart store near you. The best-selling bidet attachment is also available for purchase on Walmart.com.*

*All pricing and distribution is at the sole discretion of the retailer.

ABOUT TUSHY

TUSHY is the millennial bathroom brand shifting culture around 'hole' body health and wellness. Offering a variety of bathroom products, including attachable, and portable bidets, an electric bidet seat, a sustainable toilet brush, a toilet stool designed for the Louvre, and bamboo toilet paper, TUSHY helps people live cleaner, healthier, environmentally-friendly lives. TUSHY aims to forever change the way people clean their rears and they're on their way to doing it. www.hellotushy.com.

