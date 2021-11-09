Union Pacific Awards $5.5 Million in Grants Supporting Local Communities and Underserved Populations

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad's Community Ties Giving Program awarded $5.5 million in local grants to 576 nonprofit organizations, with 81% going to local organizations that align with Union Pacific's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) values.

Sixteen million people in underserved and underrepresented communities across Union Pacific's 23-state rail network will benefit from the grants awarded based on three of the company's top philanthropic priorities: safety, workforce development and community spaces.

"Union Pacific is proud to partner with local-based organizations that are often doing the unsung, behind-the-scenes work needed to keep our communities safe and economically vibrant," said Scott Moore, senior vice president and chief administrative officer for Union Pacific. "These organizations improve the quality of life for millions day-in and day-out, including veterans, disabled individuals and people in underrepresented communities."

Earlier this year, Union Pacific announced that organizations receiving local grants or participating in its key partnerships through the Community Ties Giving Program must demonstrate a commitment to DE&I principles by 2023. This commitment should be demonstrated in at least one of the following ways:

Grant mission: The purpose of the grant is to advance the interests of an underrepresented or underserved population, or the grant will be used to advance the organization's own capacity around DE&I.

Target population: The grant will primarily serve an underrepresented population.

Grantee organizational structure and culture: The organization is taking actions to instill DE&I internally and/or within its programs.

The company views its goal of reaching 100% of DE&I-aligned grants as a multi-year journey, and Union Pacific is ready to help its partners create their own programs with capacity-building grants or DE&I training.

Union Pacific's grants typically range between $2,500 to $25,000 and are given to local organizations across Union Pacific's rail system. Recipients are selected through an open, competitive applications process. To learn more about Union Pacific's Community Ties Giving Program or apply for local grants, visit up.com/communityties.

