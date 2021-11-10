Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority Selects Fairstead, Mill Creek Residential and The Communities Group to Develop a New Mixed-Use Community in Old Town Redevelopment of Samuel Madden Homes Will Create a New Gateway to Alexandria with Public Open Space, Services Provided by Local Nonprofits, Retail and Affordable Housing

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairstead, Mill Creek Residential and The Communities Group announced they have been selected to redevelop the Samuel Madden Homes in Old Town Alexandria in partnership with the Alexandria Redevelopment and Housing Authority (ARHA). The development team was awarded the contract by ARHA's Board of Commissioners on November 8th.

Fairstead (PRNewsfoto/Fairstead)

The development team will reposition the site to create a sustainable mixed-use community with affordable and workforce housing, including brand new homes for current residents, retail and a new public park with a playground and art installations. Two local nonprofits will provide on-site services to residents and the community: The Hopkins House will operate an early learning and childcare center, and ALIVE! will provide food-access services.

"The selection of a development partner for the Madden community is a happy day for Alexandria as it will allow us to increase affordable rental housing for all residents of the city," said ARHA CEO Keith Pettigrew. "Our partners have an outstanding track record of producing quality affordable housing and have embraced our goal of increasing housing opportunities for low-income and working families. The plan that they have submitted accomplishes that goal."

"Fairstead is proud to work with ARHA and our development partners to reimagine this critical site in Alexandria," said Brett Meringoff, Managing Partner, Development, at Fairstead. "Fostering a strong, thriving community starts with having a safe, beautiful place to live. This redevelopment will not only provide high quality new homes for Alexandria residents, but it will allow them to access the services they need to support their families. By creating space for retail and a new public park, we are welcoming our neighbors in and establishing a new gateway to the City of Alexandria."

When complete, the redevelopment proposes to feature 482 units of affordable, workforce, and market-rate housing. The redevelopment will replace all of the existing units at the site on a one-for-one basis, with all current residents returning to new homes. All residents will have access to amenities in both buildings, including a pool, courtyard, and more. It will help address the growing need for various types of housing within Alexandria.

"This is a tremendous opportunity in one of the most charming downtown areas in the region, and we're excited to pursue this redevelopment initiative alongside some magnificent partners," said Joe Muffler, Managing Director of Development for Mill Creek Residential. "This location is truly a gateway site linking the National Landing neighborhoods, Old Town Alexandria and the emerging Amazon activity as part of the HQ2 arrival in nearby Crystal City."

"TCG has worked with housing authorities and HUD for 37 years to preserve or redevelop their aging housing communities," said Jaime Bordenave, President of The Communities Group. "We look forward to working with Madden residents and teaming up with ARHA. ARHA is implementing a solid repositioning strategy by taking control of its housing sites and leveraging public and private funds for their redevelopment."

The redevelopment will feature a prominent 10,000-square-foot public park on the north end of the property with a playground, water feature, and public art. The team plans to include 16,000 square feet of retail and a 13,000-square-foot early learning and childcare center run by The Hopkins House, a non-profit institution in Alexandria since 1939.

In line with Alexandria's commitment to addressing the climate crisis, the team will be partnering with the Virginia Center for Housing Research at Virginia Tech to incorporate green design elements, strategies to reduce energy and water consumption, and pursue sustainability certifications.

About Fairstead

Fairstead is a purpose-driven vertically integrated real estate developer specializing in creating sustainable, high-quality housing. Since 2014, Fairstead has acquired or developed more than $4 billion in property. With offices in New York, Maryland, and South Carolina, Fairstead's team manages 90+ communities across the country and runs its comprehensive real estate platform, which includes acquisitions and development, venture capital investments in prop tech, design and construction, energy and sustainability, property management, marketing, and leasing. The firm also administers one of the industry's most proactive community impact programs to provide on-site support services to residents. For more information, visit www.fairstead.com.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national rental housing company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of rental communities in targeted markets nationwide. The national company, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida proactively develops, acquires, constructs and operates communities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation's most desirable markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Phoenix, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of September 30, 2021, the company's portfolio is comprised of 111 communities representing over 30,500 rental homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.

About The Communities Group

The Communities Group specializes in the planning and development of affordable housing, with a primary focus on addressing the capital needs of older, obsolete properties in need of renewal. Over nearly four decades, TCG has worked with hundreds of authorities from Coast to Coast, as well as directly with HUD, and has served as technical assistance provider, planner and also as co-developer in partnership with PHAs for 30 major area redevelopments, with resources from the HOPE VI and Choice Neighborhood Initiatives programs. For the past ten years, TCG has concentrated on HUD's Rental Assistance Demonstration Program. For more information, see www.tcgdevelopment.com.

