AUXO™ Announces U.S. Launch and Release of Cira, its Cutting-Edge Concentrate Vaporizer

Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AUXO™, the premier provider of high-quality concentrate and flower vaporizers, announced today the U.S. launch of its company and the release of its first product, the AUXO™ Cira vaporizer. Guided by vaporization technology leaders across the globe, AUXO aims to become the household name for reliable and luxurious vaporizer products.

AUXO Cira - Cutting-Edge Concentrate Vaporizer

By providing high-quality, safe offerings everyone can trust, AUXO™ enters the direct-to-consumer vaporizer market which, according to Headset, grew over 20% in the U.S. in 2020 and is expected to grow another 24% this year.

"It's no secret that U.S. consumers are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their purchasing and consumption habits," said Joe Strain, VP of Product Development of AUXO™. "We see this as a great opportunity to spearhead the imminent need for products that are both cutting-edge and beautiful in design and functionality."

The AUXO Cira vaporizer is a product born out of more than two years of research and fine-tuning. Instead of making consumers compromise on either comfort of consumption or affordability, Cira provides a first-rate vaporization experience at a reasonable price tag of 179.99 USD. This mid-price range vaporizer offers users similar qualities and materials of a luxurious, reliable vaporizer but without a high cost. AUXO hopes that Cira will help make concentrate consumption accessible to more consumers.

Cira's high-quality materials, including borosilicate glass, titanium and quartz, distinctive anti-scalding wave design, and heat-resistant materials offer consumers a product that not only looks and feels great but will withstand the test of time. Cira is user-friendly as it is engineered to heat up quickly, showcase precise temperature control and offer a long battery life.

About AUXO
At AUXO, we would love to empower people. Our eyes are always set on cutting-edge vaporization technology and our beliefs lie in the care for life. Backed by an industry leader with a world-class manufacturing system, AUXO aims to set new standards for the market.

