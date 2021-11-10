Pampa Energía announces solid third quarter 2021 results coupled with record high gas production

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentina's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the nine-month period and quarter ended on September 30, 2021.
Pampa's financial information adopts US$ as functional currency, and it's expressed in AR$ at the transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX'). However, our affiliates Transener, TGS and Refinor report under local currency. Hence, their figures are adjusted by inflation as of September 30, 2021, except for previous periods already reported.
Main results from the quarter[1]
49% year-on-year increase in sales, recording US$435 million[2] in the third quarter 2021 ('Q3 21'), explained by the rise in prices of oil, gas and petrochemical products, increased physical volume sold in all our businesses and higher sales of own fuel to thermal power plants.
Pampa's main operational KPIs
Q3 21
Q3 20
Variation
Power
Generation (GWh)
4,512
4,000
+13%
Gross margin (US$/MWh)
31.0
40.3
-23%
Hydrocarbon
Production (k boe/day)
57.4
46.8
+23%
Gas over total production
92%
91%
+0%
Average gas price (US$/MBTU)
4.4
2.5
+76%
Average oil price (US$/bbl)
61.6
40.4
+52%
Petrochemicals
Volume sold (k ton)
129
90
+43%
Average price (US$/ton)
1,123
748
+50%
27% year-on-year increase in the adjusted EBITDA[3], recording US$262 million in Q3 21, explained by an increase of US$68 million in oil and gas, offset by decreases of US$6 million in power generation and US$6 million in holding and others.
Pampa recorded a consolidated profit attributable to the Company's shareholders of US$131 million, US$53 million higher than the third quarter 2020 ('Q3 20'), mainly due to better operating margin in oil and gas, offset by higher losses from the holding of financial securities and the own debt buyback profit recorded in Q3 20.
Consolidated net debt decreased to US$917 million as of September 30, 2021, recording a continuous and significant reduction (mainly AR$-nominated maturities) compared to the US$1,148 million recorded by the end of 2020.
Consolidated balance sheet
(As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, in millions)
Figures in million
As of 9.30.2021
As of 12.31.2020
AR$
US$ FX 98.74
AR$
US$ FX 84.15
ASSETS
Property, plant and equipment
159,563
1,616
135,445
1,610
Intangible assets
3,814
39
3,455
41
Right-of-use assets
1,440
15
867
10
Deferred tax assets
6,874
70
9,082
108
Investments in joint ventures and associates
70,500
714
46,229
549
Financial assets at amortized cost
9,906
100
8,428
100
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
4,780
48
942
11
Other assets
61
1
57
1
Trade and other receivables
2,599
26
3,631
43
Total non-current assets
259,537
2,628
208,136
2,473
Inventories
14,175
144
9,766
116
Financial assets at amortized cost
-
-
2,062
25
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss
32,940
334
27,382
325
Derivative financial instruments
1
0
1
-
Trade and other receivables
47,840
485
28,678
341
Cash and cash equivalents
17,117
173
11,900
141
Total current assets
112,073
1,135
79,789
948
Assets classified as held for sale
-
-
123,603
1,469
Total assets
371,610
3,764
411,528
4,890
EQUITY
Equity attributable to owners of the company
169,789
1,720
120,247
1,428
Non-controlling interest
675
7
28,631
341
Total equity
170,464
1,726
148,878
1,769
LIABILITIES
Investments in joint ventures and associates
378
4
161
2
Provisions
13,921
141
9,326
111
Income tax liabilities
18,855
191
11,004
131
Taxes payables
151
2
128
2
Deferred tax liabilities
-
-
93
1
Defined benefit plans
2,165
22
1,460
17
Borrowings
134,564
1,363
115,428
1,372
Other payables
1,289
13
1,418
16
Total non-current liabilities
171,323
1,735
139,018
1,652
Provisions
546
6
1,379
16
Income tax liabilities
498
5
897
11
Taxes payables
3,947
40
3,030
36
Defined benefit plans
298
3
298
4
Salaries and social security payable
2,099
21
1,935
23
Derivative financial instruments
16
0
40
-
Borrowings
6,041
61
20,377
242
Trade and other payables
16,378
166
9,778
116
Total current liabilities
29,823
302
37,734
448
Liabilities associated to assets classified as held for sale
-
-
85,898
1,021
Total liabilities
201,146
2,037
262,650
3,121
Total liabilities and equity
371,610
3,764
411,528
4,890
Consolidated income statement
(For the nine-month periods and quarters ended on September 30, 2021 and 2020, in millions)
Nine-month period
Third quarter
Figures in million
2021
2020
2021
2020
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
AR$
US$
Sales revenue
103,740
1,102
53,669
787
42,529
435
21,515
291
Cost of sales
(62,652)
(666)
(32,369)
(482)
(27,309)
(280)
(12,060)
(164)
Gross profit
41,088
436
21,300
305
15,220
155
9,455
127
Selling expenses
(1,752)
(18)
(1,356)
(20)
(669)
(6)
(356)
(4)
Administrative expenses
(6,301)
(67)
(4,848)
(71)
(2,258)
(23)
(1,674)
(22)
Exploration expenses
(50)
-
(21)
-
(6)
-
(12)
-
Other operating income
8,864
92
2,506
37
4,018
42
1,245
17
Other operating expenses
(4,623)
(50)
(1,781)
(26)
(792)
(8)
(505)
(7)
Impairment of financial assets
(229)
(3)
(851)
(13)
(33)
(1)
(863)
(13)
Impairment of PPE, intangible assets and inventories
(172)
(2)
(4,316)
(67)
-
-
-
-
Results for part. in joint businesses and associates
8,131
85
4,810
66
5,030
51
1,652
20
Operating income
44,956
473
15,443
211
20,510
210
8,942
118
Financial income
619
7
529
8
282
4
234
4
Financial costs
(14,128)
(151)
(8,598)
(127)
(6,287)
(65)
(3,250)
(45)
Other financial results
2,813
29
3,353
48
(118)
-
1,593
20
Financial results, net
(10,696)
(115)
(4,716)
(71)
(6,123)
(61)
(1,423)
(21)
Profit before tax
34,260
358
10,727
140
14,387
149
7,519
97
Income tax
(7,786)
(83)
(2,731)
(34)
(1,680)
(19)
(1,332)
(20)
Net income for continuing operations
26,474
275
7,996
106
12,707
130
6,187
77
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
(7,129)
(75)
(1,765)
(23)
-
-
(17)
1
Net income (loss) for the period
19,345
200
6,231
83
12,707
130
6,170
78
Attributable to the owners of the Company
22,577
234
7,156
96
12,804
131
6,161
78
Continuing operations
26,303
273
8,101
108
12,804
131
6,159
77
Discontinued operations
(3,726)
(39)
(945)
(12)
-
-
2
1
Attributable to the non-controlling interests
(3,232)
(34)
(925)
(13)
(97)
(1)
9
-
Net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders
16.11
0.17
4.56
0.06
9.23
0.09
4.08
0.05
From continuing operations
18.76
0.19
5.16
0.07
9.23
0.09
4.08
0.05
From discontinued operations
(2.66)
(0.03)
(0.60)
(0.01)
-
-
0.00
0.00
Net income (loss) per ADR attributable to shareholders
402.65
4.18
113.90
1.53
230.69
2.36
101.99
1.29
From continuing operations
469.10
4.87
128.94
1.72
230.69
2.36
101.96
1.28
From discontinued operations
(66.45)
(0.70)
(15.04)
(0.19)
-
-
0.03
0.02
Average outstanding common shares
1,401.8
1,570.7
1,387.6
1,510.2
Outstanding common shares by the end of period
1,386.4
1,479.0
1,386.4
1,479.0
For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.
Information about the videoconference
There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q3 21 results on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO; Gabriel Cohen, CFO and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.
For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa3Q21VC. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.
For further information about Pampa:
[1] The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina. Only continuing operations are considered.
[2] It does not include sales from the affiliates Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, CTBSA, Transener and TGS, which at our ownership account for US$115 million. Under IFRS they are not consolidated in Pampa, thus shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.
[3] Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For further information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.
View original content:
SOURCE Pampa Energia S.A.